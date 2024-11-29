Azerbaijan keen on investing in motorways

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan is actively considering investments in M6 (Sukkur-Hyderabad) and M9 (Karachi-Hyderabad) motorways, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, informed a meeting on Thursday that reviewed decisions taken during the recent visit of a high-level government delegation to Baku.

The 136km-long and six-lane M-9 is a north-south motorway in Sindh connecting Karachi and Hyderabad, while the 306km six-lane motorway will connect Sukkur to Hyderabad.

Minister for Privatisation and Investment Abdul Aleem Khan chaired the meeting, which Ambassador Mohiuddin attended via video link.

The envoy informed the meeting that the government institutions of Azerbaijan were keen on investing in Pakistan on the G2G model and participating in the privatisation of state-owned enterprises.

Mr Aleem said that he was keen to resolve investment issues with the Central Asian Countries (CACs) quickly, and the purpose of the follow-up meeting was also to review the progress made in this regard.

He asked the envoy to complete the preparation work before the two-day Pak-Azerbaijan Joint Commission meeting starting on December 24. “We want to move forward through coordinated measures in all the three sectors of privatisation, investment and communication, for which he will soon meet separately with the ambassadors of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,” he said.

The minister said that on trade issues, CACs can be a gateway for Pakistan to access Eastern Europe for which we have to make all our efforts. He said that Pakistan’s representation in the COP29 held in Baku, Azerbaijan this month was prominent in the presentation by our country.

During the review meeting, federal secretaries of privatisation and communications Departments and the Chairman of the National Highway Authority presented briefings on their departments. They assured them they would deal with bilateral issues expeditiously. At the meeting, we also nominated a focal person from each department to prepare for Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024