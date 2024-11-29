E-Paper | November 29, 2024

4 terrorists killed in Khyber, says ISPR

Ibrahim Shinwari | Saleem Shahid Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 07:58am

KHYBER/QUETTA: Four terrorists, including a ‘commander’, were kill­ed during an operation in the Khyber district, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

A statement issued by Inter Services Public Rela­­tions (ISPR) said sec­urity forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Bagh area, on the repo­r­ted presence of terrorists.

Forces engaged the terrorists at their hideout and managed to gun down four of them, it said. Their ringleader, identified as Batoor, was killed while three others were injured.

A sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, it said.

Turbat explosion

Separately, a security man was martyred and two others were injured in an explosion in the Absar area of Turbat, according to officials.

An improvised explosive device went off when the bomb disposal squad team was sweeping the area to clear landmines.

The powerful explosion was followed by firing by unidentified attackers.

The martyred officer and injured were moved to the Turbat district hospital. The deceased was identified as Shahid Ramzan, while the injured included Shams and Amanullah.

In a separate attack, armed men opened fire at a barber shop in Door Ghati area of Gwadar.

The bullets shattered shops’ window panes, but the owner and other people sitting in the shop remained unhurt.

