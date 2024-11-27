E-Paper | November 27, 2024

Indian govt takes control of palace after clash

AFP Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 10:22am
A VIEW of City Palace in Udaipur, in India’s Rajasthan state. — AFP
A VIEW of City Palace in Udaipur, in India’s Rajasthan state. — AFP

JAIPUR: Indian government officials took temporary control on Tuesday at a luxurious hilltop palace in Rajasthan after arguments between rival royal brothers sparked clashes between stone-throwing loyalists outside its fortified gates.

Police officers surrounded the 450-year-old City Palace in Udaipur after the unrest on Mon­day night when the older brother Vishvaraj Singh — head of the historic royal family of Mewar — was blocked from entry by his younger brother, Arvind Singh.

But top district administration official Arvind Kumar Poswal told reporters on Tuesday that the “law and order situation is well under control” and that “talks are ongoing with palace representatives”.

Government authorities back­ed by the police intervened to take temporary control of the area, he said.

Vishvaraj Singh, a state lawmaker for Prime Minister Nare­ndra Modi’s ruling Hindu-natio­nalist party, was anointed as successor of the Mewar royal family after his father died this month.

To take up his post, Vishvaraj needed to pray at a family shrine inside the City Palace fort, which is managed by a trust controlled by his estranged younger brother.

There have been long-running arguments between the brothers rooted in property disputes, according to the Times of India.

Udaipur’s City Palace is a hugely popular tourist attraction, a sprawling complex with a flamboyant white facade.

It lies close to another royal residence, Udaipur’s Lake Palace, which has been converted into a luxury hotel and featured in the 1983 James Bond spy film “Octopussy”.

India’s maharajas, who once ruled over around 140 million people across 565 princely states, saw their powers diluted after the country’s independence from British imperial rule in 1947.

But while they became ordinary citizens in the eyes of the law, many of the families retained their social grandeur and influence — and continue to be revered as royalty by their local populations.

Some families also shifted into politics.

They include Jyotiraditya Sci­n­dia, a lawmaker and communications minister — who is also the grandson of the last ruler of the princely state of Gwalior.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad march
Updated 27 Nov, 2024

Islamabad march

WITH emotions running high, chaos closes in. As these words were being written, rumours and speculation were all...
Policing the internet
27 Nov, 2024

Policing the internet

IT is chilling to witness how Pakistan — a nation that embraced the freedoms of modern democracy, and the tech ...
Correcting sports priorities
27 Nov, 2024

Correcting sports priorities

IT has been a lingering battle that has cast a shadow over sports in Pakistan: who are the national sports...
Kurram ceasefire
Updated 26 Nov, 2024

Kurram ceasefire

DESPITE efforts by the KP government to bring about a ceasefire in Kurram tribal district, the bloodletting has...
Hollow victory
26 Nov, 2024

Hollow victory

THE conclusion of COP29 in Baku has left developing nations — struggling with the mounting costs of climate...
Infrastructure schemes
26 Nov, 2024

Infrastructure schemes

THE government’s decision to finance priority PSDP schemes on a three-year rolling basis is a significant step...