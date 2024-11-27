E-Paper | November 27, 2024

Peshawar registers highest number of cases as dengue remains on prowl

APP | A Correspondent Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 12:26pm
Relative attend to their patients at a dengue isolation ward at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar. — APP
Relative attend to their patients at a dengue isolation ward at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar. — APP

PESHAWAR/LAKKI MARWAT: Dengue virus remained on prowl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial metropolis registered the highest number of cases, said a report of health department.

The report, released here on Tuesday, said that the number of people affected with dengue virus was 2,891 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Peshawar recorded 978 cases in the current year.

It said that the number of active dengue cases in the province was 446. It said that Mansehra recorded 235 dengue, Abbottabad 212 and Hangu registered 97 dengue cases.

The report said that high fever, aches in backbone and legs, strong headache and vomiting were initial symptoms of dengue fever. With further intensity in fever, patients may also experience bleeding from gums and nose.

Authorities order implementation of control plan

The dengue fever also causes dizziness and breathing problems besides affecting blood flow and heartbeat.

In Lakki Marwat, a total of 196 dengue cases have been reported in in the ongoing year.

A meeting held here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Abdullah in the chair was told that 102 of the cases were of local transmission of dengue virus from Tajazai area.

The district recorded 14 dengue cases in September, followed by 42 cases in October and 140 in November. “Of total confirmed cases, 68 patients have a travel history while 128 local transmission dengue cases have been reported from parts of the district,” a health official told the meeting.

Public health coordinator Dr Ashfaq, medical entomologists Jameel Khan and Sadia Irfan, district health office focal person for dengue and malaria Aziz Khan, district Khateeb Maulana Abdul Wahab, Lakki University registrar Saddam Khan and officials of line departments attended the meeting.

Mr Jameel said that a total of 1,410 suspected patients with symptoms of fever and headache and body pain were screened at different health facilities in the district.

He said that health workers inspected 8,9451 houses and 96,417 outdoor sites for implementation of dengue control plan and elimination of mosquito breeding places.

“Under case response mechanism, health department carried out anti-dengue spray in the houses of affected patients and fumigation in entire localities,” he said.

Another official Aziz said that more than 367,000 insecticide treated nets (ITNs) were distributed among people in rural union councils last year.

The distribution of mosquito nets was meant to stop the prevalence of malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases and keep people, especially children and pregnant women safe from those ailments, he added.

The deputy commissioner directed health authorities to engage students in dengue and polio awareness drives to achieve the desired results.

He stressed the need for implementation of dengue control and prevention plan in letter and spirit.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024

