Prosecutors ask judge to dismiss subversion case against Trump

Reuters Published November 26, 2024 Updated November 26, 2024 08:07am
Former US President Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives, more than 3 hours late, to a campaign rally in Traverse City, Michigan on October 25, 2024 — AFP File Photo
WASHINGTON: US prosecutors on Monday asked a US judge to drop the criminal case accusing president-elect Donald Trump of seeking to overturn his 2020 election defeat, citing his impending return to the presidency following his successful 2024 campaign.

Prosecutors working with Special Counsel Jack Smith cited a longstanding US Justice Department policy that sitting presidents should not face criminal prosecution.

The move represents a remarkable shift from the special prosecutor who obtained indictments against Trump in two separate cases accusing him of crimes that threatened US election integrity and national security.

It shows how Trump’s election victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris was not just a political triumph, but also a legal one.

Trump pleaded not guilty in August 2023 to four federal charges accusing the Republican of conspiring to obstruct the collection and certification of votes following his 2020 defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, who as president will again oversee the Justice Department, was expected to order an end to the federal 2020 election case and an attempt by Smith to revive a second case accusing Trump of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office in 2021.

The Justice Department policy, dating back to the 1970s, holds that a criminal prosecution of a sitting president would violate the US Constitution by undermining the ability of the country’s chief executive to function. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan will still have to approve the request from prosecutors.

Trump’s lawyers had previously said they would seek to dismiss the charges based on a US Supreme Court ruling in July that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution over official actions taken while in the White House.

Smith attempted to salvage the case following the high court ruling, dropping some allegations but arguing the rest were not covered by presidential immunity and could proceed to trial.

