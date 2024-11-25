E-Paper | November 25, 2024

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad on 3-day state visit

Dawn.com Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 06:39pm
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Nur Khan Airbase on Monday. — screengrab
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Nur Khan Airbase on Monday. — screengrab

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived in Islamabad on Monday on his official three-day state visit.

He was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, at Nur Khan Airbase.

According to a curtain raiser by the Foreign Office, the Belarusian president “will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement”.

Additionally, the statement had said that several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.

Prior to his arrival, a 68-member high-level delegation from Belarus arrived in the federal capital on Sunday, which included Belarusian foreign minister, minister for energy, minister for justice, minister for transport, minister for natural resources, minister for emergency situations, and chairman of the Military Industry Committee.

Additionally, 43 prominent business personalities of Belarus are also part of the delegation.

The visit comes amid PTI’s final protest call, which has resulted in authorities sealing off Islamabad’s Red Zone, which houses key government buildings and secured the Diplomatic Enclave.

Naqvi, who received the advance delegation from Belarus on Sunday, vowed that all protesters trying to enter the federal capital will be taken into custody.

Addressing a press conference, Naqvi said that the security measures were put in place to protect residents of the capital and their property, blaming the PTI for inconveniencing thousands of people.

