Non-textile exports surge 18pc in four months

ISLAMABAD: Exports of non-textile products rose by 17.66 per cent to $4.73 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year, up from $4.02bn during the same period last year, largely driven by the growth of value-added products.

The main driver of non-textile product exports is raw food items and a few value-added products, including leather, footwear and engineering, during 4MFY25, from a year ago, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Non-textile product exports climbed by 24.95pc in FY24, reaching $14.02bn from $11.22bn the previous year. Exports of non-textile items continue to expand in the current fiscal year, building on the previous year’s pace. The growth is a healthy sign of getting more orders from the international market.

The export of engineering goods saw an increase of 30.79pc in 4MFY25 from a year ago, followed by 12.39pc growth in cement. In the engineering sector, the growth was recorded in exports of industrial machinery, transport equipment, auto parts and rubber tyres.

At the same time, a growth of 18.68pc was recorded in the quantity of cement exports during the months under review. In contrast, footwear exports increased 4.89pc and leather gloves 16.55pc year-on-year in July-Oct FY25. A decline was also observed in leather garments. The export of raw leather increased by 4.94pc during the period under review.

Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, the export value of these instruments remained negligible as famous brands re-marketed these in the Western countries. It recorded a negative growth of 2.70pc during the months under review.

The export of carpets and rugs declined by 11.49pc in 4MFY25. The export of sports goods also declined 0.96pc. The export of gur products (which are not classified under the food category) saw a decline of 30.05pc in 4MFY25 from a year ago.

The export of jewellery surged by 111.19pc in 4MFY25, followed by a 7.79pc increase in the export of gems and 100pc in export of molasses. The export of furniture declined by 21.98pc and handicrafts by 38.90pc.

Petroleum crude exports recorded a positive growth of 100pc in 4MFY25 from a year ago, whereas the foreign shipments of petroleum products surged 530.49pc.

According to the PBS data, raw food exports increased by 21.73 per cent in 4MFY25 over the preceding fiscal year. The value of raw food exports reached $2.36bn in 4MFY25, up from $1.94bn over the corresponding period last year.

