Political misstep

FORMER first lady Bushra Bibi’s video address to PTI followers has triggered a firestorm.

Her assertion implying Saudi Arabia’s role in her husband Imran Khan’s ouster — over what she said was Mr Khan’s barefooted pilgrimage to Madina — represents a remarkable display of political naivety.

Without naming any country, she claimed that ‘they’, who sought to “abolish the Sharia in their own country”, didn’t want a “champion of Sharia” like Mr Khan. Implicating the Saudis — after the Americans — in Mr Khan’s removal seems to have come out of left field. And what timing: the party is looking to stage its self-proclaimed last stand protest in Islamabad tomorrow.

Now with Ms Bushra’s claims detracting from the planned protest, the PTI is in full damage control mode, with Mr Khan saying her words were “taken out of context”. Party officials insist that she did not explicitly name the Saudis and claim her criticism was aimed solely at ex-COAS Qamar Bajwa, to whom calls were made following the visit. However, this does little to mitigate the fallout. With senior PTI figures calling the statement a “bombshell,” it is evident that Ms Bushra’s outburst has compounded the party’s struggles.

The government swiftly seized the narrative. The defence minister labelled the statement “vile and disgusting”, accusing the PTI of seeking to salvage its floundering political fortunes. He also alleged an internal power struggle between Ms Bushra and Mr Khan’s sisters. Meanwhile, the finance minister emphasised the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, calling the remarks a “desperate mindset” unbecoming of political leadership.

Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan in economic and diplomatic crisis. To drag such a critical ally into unfounded conspiracies is detrimental to Pakistan’s foreign policy. The PTI must reflect on the consequences of such a faux pas. At a time when Pakistan desperately needs support from its allies, such unwarranted controversies serve neither the PTI’s interests nor the nation’s.

Published in Dawn, November 23th, 2024