Competition tribunal to get chief soon: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed that a robust competition framework is vital for economic gro­wth, fostering innovation and attracting domestic and foreign investment.

In a meeting with Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Chairman Dr Kabir Sidhu, the deputy premier assured the head of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) would be appointed soon.

The minister was informed that the non-appointment of a chairman has rendered the tribunal non-functional, exacerbating the delays in resolving key competition-related cases.

Mr Dar expressed his commitment to facilitating the prompt appointment of CAT chairman and members. He commended CCP’s proactive approach to resolving long outstanding court cases. He called on the commission to intensify efforts against cartels and price manipulation, which harm consumers and distort markets. He assured CCP of the government’s continued support in ensuring transparency and fairness.

CCP’s pending cases are spread across various courts, with 211 cases in the Supreme Court, 43 in the Lahore High Court, 44 in the Sindh High Court, and several more in the Islamabad, Peshawar, and High Courts. Additionally, there are 172 cases before the CAT.

Published in Dawn, November 23th, 2024