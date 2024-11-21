ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s PM Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas’s military chief Mohammed Deif.

“The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least October 8, 2023, until at least May 20, 2024, the day the prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest,” the Hague-based ICC said in a statement.

A warrant had also been issued for Deif, it added in a separate statement.

The arrest warrants had been classified as “secret”, to protect witnesses and to safeguard the conduct of the investigations, the court said.

“However, the Chamber decided to release the information below since conduct similar to that addressed in the warrant of arrest appears to be ongoing,” the tribunal said.

“Moreover, the Chamber considers it to be in the interest of victims and their families that they are made aware of the warrants’ existence.”

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan in May requested the court issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Netanyahu sacked Gallant as defence minister on November 5.

Khan also sought warrants against top Hamas leaders, including Deif, on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The prosecutor dropped the application for former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on August 2 “because of the changed circumstances caused by Mr Haniyeh’s death” in Tehran on July 31, the ICC earlier said in a statement.

According to Israel, Deif was killed by a strike on July 13 in southern Gaza, though Hamas denies he is dead.

Since Hamas conducted its October 7, 2023 attack, the deadliest in Israeli history, Israel has been waging a devastating military offensive in Gaza.

Hamas’s stunning cross-border raid resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said today that at least 44,056 people had been killed in more than 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 71 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,268 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the fighting began.