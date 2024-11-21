E-Paper | November 21, 2024

At least 5 dead, 8 injured in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Javid Hussain Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 04:03pm

At least five people, including a woman, were killed and eight others injured in a gun attack carried out on passenger vans in the lower Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The deaths were confirmed by Tehsil Head Quarters (THQ) Hospital Alizai official, Dr Ghayuur Hussain.

Dawn.com’s correspondent at the scene said that the death toll was likely to increase.

Condemnations

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved of the deceased.

“Attacking innocent passengers is a cowardly and inhumane act,” he was quoted as saying in a post on X by PPP’s media cell.

He added that those responsible for the incident should be punished. He urged that timely medical aid be provided to the injured.

The incident comes amid a sharp uptick in the number of terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Last month, two terrorists were killed during an IBO in KP’s North Waziristan district.

Twelve security personnel were martyred after a checkpost was targeted in the Mali Khel area of KP’s Bannu, the military’s media affairs wing said yesterday.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

