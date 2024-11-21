At least 38 dead in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District: police

At least 38 people were killed in a gun attack carried out on passenger vans in the lower Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, according to the police.

Ahmady Shama Station House Officer Kaleem Shah told Dawn.com that 38 people were killed, including three women, and 11 were injured.

The same toll was given by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi while speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court.

“This past week has been difficult and upsetting, now 38 people have been martyred in Kurram,” he said. “We see a new incident every day now and are in constant contact with the KP authorities, KP inspector general of police and the chief minister. They need help.

“They are one of our provinces, a part of our country and we will not leave them behind,” the interior minister said. “We are going to help however we can.”

Earlier, Tehsil Head Quarters (THQ) Hospital Alizai Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Ishaq said 33 people were killed and 30 injured, adding that the latter were being referred to various hospitals in the district and some to Peshawar.

KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry told Reuters that “the death toll is likely to rise”.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved of the deceased.

“Attacking innocent passengers is a cowardly and inhumane act,” he was quoted as saying in a post on X by PPP’s media cell.

He added that those responsible for the incident should be punished. He urged that timely medical aid be provided to the injured.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took strict notice of the incident and also condemned it.

He directed a delegation comprising the chief secretary, provincial law minister and the area’s MNA and MPA to visit Kurram immediately and personally assess the conditions there and submit a report.

The chief minister also called for the area’s jirga to be reactivated to improve the situation in Kurram.

“Work should be done to establish a provincial highways police to secure all highways in the province,” CM Gandapur said in directions to authorities.

“The provincial government, police and all relevant institutions are making serious efforts to improve the law and order situation in the area,” he said.

Announcing financial assistance for the families of those killed in the attack, CM Gandapur said targeting innocent citizens was “extremely regrettable and condemnable”.

“The elements involved in the incident cannot escape the clutches of the law,” he vowed.

The incident comes amid a sharp uptick in the number of terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan outfit broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Last month, two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in KP’s North Waziristan district.

Twelve security personnel were martyred after a checkpost was targeted in the Mali Khel area of KP’s Bannu, the military’s media affairs wing said a day ago.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.