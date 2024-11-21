French envoy holds reception to celebrate Pakistan’s international ties to eradicate polio

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador Nicolas Galey hosted a reception to welcome the Polio Oversight Board (POB) delegation to Pakistan and to celebrate the international partnership with the Pakistani authorities for the eradication of polio in Pakistan.

The POB is the highest decision-making body of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative consisting of the heads of agencies from the leading partners of the Initiative (GPEI): the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, Unicef, US CDC, Rotary International, and Gavi the Vaccine Alliance.

The delegation includes Dr Chris Elias, Chair of the Polio Oversight Board and President of Global Development at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Dr Hanan Balkhy, regional director for WHO Eastern Mediterranean, Sanjay Wijesekera, regional director for Unicef South Asia, Aziz Memon, Rotary International Trustee and Chairman of the National PolioPlus Committee; representatives from the US Centres for Disease Control and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), along with Saudi dignitaries.

Nicholas Galey welcomed the guests, saying, “Thank you all for being here for what I think is a very meaningful gathering. Pakistani and foreign actors acting in a national capacity or within international organisations, private and public, have come together for the objective that unites us, that unites you, to eradicate polio in Pakistan. If so many organisations are rallying around this cause, it is because it is important and urgent for Pakistan and for the world.”

He commended the support and engagement of the government and all parties during the POB visit, saying, “this level of commitment is crucial. I would like to pay a special tribute to all those who, throughout Pakistan in difficult regions and at times in hostile environments, continue to work on the vaccination campaigns. The effort also involves fighting against many irrational prejudices against vaccines and requires a lot of courage.”

The Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) commitment of approximately $55 million as a concessional loan, comprises a $20m grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and was finalised in July 2024. This financial support helps WHO and other partners implement core components of the polio eradication programme in Pakistan, including paying frontline workers and supporting monitoring and surveillance activities.

Mr Galey said: “Global challenges can only be met through global action. We see it more and more every day — viruses, climate change and migration across borders. That is why my country, like our partners in the European Union are so firmly committed to multilateralism. This is the only way to act effectively and sustainably in the face of the major challenges to the present and the future.”

Dr Chris Elias said: “Pakistan and Afghanistan are the final two endemic in the world — we really are in the final stage of this process of polio eradication.”

He explained how as Afghanistan and Pakistan are one epidemiological zone, Polio will have to be eradicated in both places simultaneously for the efforts to succeed and shared that there was commitment and resolve by both countries to eradicate the disease.“

Thus far, Smallpox is the first and only infectious disease that has been eradicated in humans, which means it no longer exists naturally anywhere in the world. The global commitment to eradicate Polio is unprecedented and significant with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, joining as one of the newest members of the Alliance, having recently pledged $500 million to the global polio initiative.

Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs; Dr Malik Mukhtar Bharath, Coordinator to the PM on National Health Services;, and the Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating polio.

Child Protection and Justice with Children Consultant Valerie Khan said: “Today is the gathering to honour and celebrate the synergies put together to tackle one of the most pressing global health issues. This sends a very strong message that there is hope. This is a live demonstration that when people decide to put together their time, their efforts and their resources, there is a way to address issues. I hope we make it for polio eradication and then we can build on the model and decide to do the same to address other pressing issues.”

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024