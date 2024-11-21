Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations end in Kartarpur

NAROWAL: The two-day celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s 555th birth anniversary at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur concluded on Wednesday with heartfelt participation from Sikh pilgrims worldwide.

The event featured religious rituals, cultural exchanges and community activities.

Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan and abroad placed floral wreaths on Guru Nanak’s Samadhi and grave.

They visited various sacred sites within the Gurdwara complex, such as Mazail Sahib, museum, Kanwan Sahib and Talab Sahib, and participated in prayers led by Sardar Gobind Singh, head Gyani of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Sardar Anderjit Singh, member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, briefed Sikh pilgrims about Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

A highlight of the pilgrimage was the visit to Guru Nanak’s fields and garden, where pilgrims took soil as a sacred keepsake. The langar hall served fresh wheat bread, rice and fruits from Guru Nanak’s fields.

International pilgrims, including Aruna Gupta and Pratib Singh from Canada, praised the Pakistan government for its efforts in maintaining and decorating the Gurdwaras and ensuring religious freedom. They commended the hospitality, security, and facilities provided, with some expressing a desire to move to Pakistan.

Indian pilgrims Sardar Gurupreet Singh and Shweta Agarwal requested an extension of overnight stay privileges for those entering through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Gifts and souvenirs from the Kartarpur market, including regional attire and other items, were popular among the pilgrims.

The Project Management Unit presented sarupas and gifts to the leaders of the Sikh groups. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, along with officials from the Kartarpur Project Management Unit, bid farewell to the pilgrims.

GUJRAT: Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims arrived at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Aimanabad, Gujranwala, on Wednesday to participate in celebrations marking the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Strict security measures were in place, with heavy police deployment ensuring the safety of attendees.

The Gurdwara Rohri Sahib holds great significance for Sikh devotees, who visit the holy site year-round. The annual birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak attract a significant number of pilgrims, with a group of around 3,000 yatrees attending this year.

Pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and facilities provided by the Punjab government and local administration. Many shared with locals that the hospitality and efforts made them feel at home.

To promote religious tourism, the Punjab government has recently initiated a renovation and preservation project for Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, allocating Rs45 million to enhance facilities.

BAHAWALPUR: A delegation of Sikh pilgrims visited the Gurdwara in Makhdumpur Poharan near Khanewal to perform religious rituals as part of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations.

The delegation included Sikhs from Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Patiala and Roomnagar, now settled in the United States, who traveled to Pakistan for the occasion.

Speaking to the media, delegation’s leader Sardar Darshan Singh expressed joy over visiting the Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024