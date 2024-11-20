Implementation of $2.8bn Saudi MoUs

ISLAMABAD: Empha­sising the significance of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in different sectors, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the implementation of recently signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for Saudi investment worth $2.8 billion in Pakistan.

The bilateral ties were discussed as the deputy interior minister of Saudi Arabia paid a courtesy call to the prime minister, according to a PM Office press release.

Recalling the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries, the prime minister thanked the Saudi leadership and government for always supporting Pakis­tan and said both sides were working together further to strengthen ties into mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation.

Emphasising the significance of bilateral cooperation in defence and security sectors, he said that the visit of the Saudi deputy interior minister and his delegation would help bring both sides closer in terms of cooperation in these specific areas.

The prime minister also reiterated his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2024