Mob protesting Quran ‘desecration’ attacks Peshawar police station

PESHAWAR: Several police officials, including a senior officer, suffered injuries when a mob protesting the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran attacked the Khazana police station on Charsadda Road area here on Wednesday.

A police official told Dawn that nearly 2,000 people attacked the police station, demanding the custody of a man, who was detained for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran during a domestic fight.

He said that the mobsters damaged the main gate of the police station and pelted its premises with stones.

The official said that the police resorted to tear gas shelling and firing in the air to disperse protesters.

He said that another FIR was being registered against the mob. The official said that the police had already booked the accused for “desecrating” the Holy Quran and he was under arrest.

The protest led to the closure of the major Charsadda Road, which connects the provincial capital with the Charsadda district, for several hours to the inconvenience of both commuters and motorists.

In a statement, the city police said that the desecration incident took place in the Riaz Ghari area in the precincts of the Khazana police station.

They added that the accused was taken into custody by them immediately after the alleged desecration was reported, and he was shifted to the police station for interrogation.

The police said that an FIR had been registered against the accused, while investigations into the matter were under way.

In a statement, the police said that a large number of residents took to the streets and blocked the Charsadda Road, suspending vehicular traffic.

They said that the mob demanded the custody of the accused. The police said that some miscreants among protesters pelted stones at police officials.

They added that the mob damaged the main gate of the police station by pelting stones.

The police also said superintendent of police (rural division) Inam Jan and several officials suffered injuries after being hit by stones hurled by mobsters and that they’re provided with first aid.

A team of police officials headed by Peshawar SSP (operation) Kashif Zulfiqar held talks with the local elders and religious leaders in a bid to persuade protesters not to take the law into their own hands and to disperse peacefully.

The protesters later went away after the police assured them of early legal action against the accused.

The police insisted that no loss of life was reported during the protest due to their “good strategy.”

They said that the police department would take all possible steps to ensure legal action against the accused. The police, however, said that the mobsters would be prosecuted under the relevant laws.

In the statement, capital city police officer Qasim Ali Jan said that the police department was utilising all possible resources to ensure law and order in Peshawar. There are also reports of protesters suffering injuries, but their number wasn’t known.

A spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar said that no injured from the protest were brought to the hospital.

Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 was not available for comments.

