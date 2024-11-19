Imran flays move to ban VPNs, asks people to join protest on 24th

• Reiterates call for judicial probe into May 9 riots

• Verdict acquitting ex-PM, others in Section 144 case issued

• Court seeks to conclude £190m case

ISLAMABAD: Perturbed by the government’s move to ban Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), Imran Khan made a strong appeal on Monday to people, urging them to join the protest his party is holding in the federal capital on Nov 24.

Speaking to journalists, the former prime minister described the coming demonstration as a critical national movement.

“Today, I am calling on the entire nation to take to the streets on November 24. This is not just PTI’s issue, [rather] this is the issue of every Pakistani,” he asserted, emphasising the broader significance of protest in the face of what he called a concerted effort to silence political opposition.

The incarcerated leader condemned ongoing efforts by the government to block access to social media platforms and restrict the use of VPNs, claiming that these measures were part of an attempt to suppress free speech and limit communication.

“X [formerly Twitter] was blocked, and now even VPN access is being restricted. People are being denied the right to access information, and Pakistan has lost billions due to these internet shutdowns. It’s a direct assault on the rights of people,” he deplored.

The PTI founder accused the authorities of targeting his supporters through illegal detentions. “Earlier, they kidnapped people in the name of terrorism. Now, they do it under the guise of national security, picking up political workers instead of terrorists,” he lamented.

“Instead of negotiations, we see arrests of our workers. The PML-N’s refusal to hold elections [to the Punjab Assembly] until [then-CJP Umar Ata] Bandial leaves is a violation of the Constitution,” he argued, accusing the government of disregarding the country’s laws.

Mr Khan emphasised the role of foreign powers in Pakistan’s internal affairs, asserting that statements from foreign governments were not an interference but a reflection of their policies.

£190m graft case

An accountability court directed Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to submit statements under Section 342 of CrPC to conclude proceedings in the £190 million corruption reference against them.

The judge approved Bushra Bibi’s request for a one-day exemption due to illness and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today).

Besides, Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry issued a decision acquitting Mr Khan, Faisal Vawda, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Sadaqat Abbasi in the case registered for violation of Section 144 of CrPC and Amplifier Act.

The written verdict found that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024