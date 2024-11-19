E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Rain wipes out England’s final T20 in West Indies

WEST Indies opener Evin Lewis smashes a six during the fifth T20 International against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.—AFP
GROS ISLET: England’s fifth and final T20 international of their series in the Caribbean was rained off on Sunday, leaving the tourists with a 3-1 series win.

West Indies were 44 without loss after five overs with Shai Hope on 14 and Evin Lewis on 29 when the heavens opened.

England had won the opening three games of the series before West Indies enjoyed a morale-boosting five-wicket win on Saturday with Hope and Lewis both making half-centuries as the home side chased down a target of 219.

“We’re delighted with the series win. We’ve played some brilliant cricket and we’ve got the winning habit back,” said England skipper Jos Buttler.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell said his team had not been able to produce enough consistently good cricket.

“It was a tough series, a lot of credit to Jos and his team. We played good cricket in patches but not for long enough periods,” he said.

“We have a template to work with as Caribbean cricketers. We wander off and play in different leagues. We have to keep our communication and make sure we’re ready to go.”

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

