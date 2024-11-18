E-Paper | November 18, 2024

Zara murder case: Father says his daughter was killed over jealousy

Our Correspondent Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 11:46am

NAROWAL: The father of 30-year-old Zara Bibi who was brutally murdered by her in-laws in Daska says that his daughter’s mother-in-law and six sisters-in-law were jealous of her.

The mother-in-law, Sughran Bibi, who had been arrested on the charge of murder committed in connivance with her daughters and other relatives made a typical allegation during investigation that the deceased was involved in witchcraft to get hold of her son.

Zara was reportedly seven months pregnant when she was killed by Sughran, who was also sister of her deceased mother, and sister-in-law Yasmin abetted by their relative Naveed. The suspects had strangled her before cutting her body into pieces and scattering them in different places.

Shabbir Ahmad, father of Zara, who himself is a former ASI, told Dawn that he married off his daughter with Qadeer Ahmed, a resident of Kotli Meeran of tehsil Daska, four years back.

“They had a two-year-old son, Muhammad Shafi. Qadeer was working in Saudi Arabia and my daughter was also living with him. She returned to Pakistan 15 days ago and I left her at her in-laws’ at Kotli Meeran 10 days ago.”

Shabbir, a resident of Kot Mund, Gujrwanwala, said Sughran and her daughter, Yasmin, did not like that Zara was living abroad with her husband and they were jealous of her. A news website quoted Shabbir as saying that Zara’s in-laws had already made an attempt to murder her in the past.

“On Nov 10, I started making phone calls to my daughter but her mobile phone number was continuously switched off. On Nov 12, I went to my daughter and her sister-in-law told him that Zara had left the house on her with jewellery and valuables. But my grandson, Shafi, was present at home”.

Shabbir got suspicious and registered an FIR with Motra police of Daska regarding the disappearance of the daughter and nominated five persons, including Saghran, in the case.

Malik Waqas Ahmed, spokesperson of Sialkot police, said they arrested Abdullah, a relative of Sughran, named in the FIR, for investigation who confessed to the murder along with Sughran and Yasmin. Police arrested Saghran, Yasmin and Naveed on Abdullah’s identification. The spokesman said the four suspects had confessed to the murder and added that Saghran told the investigators that Zara used to do magic and alleged that the deaths and other losses in her family were due to Zara’s witchcraft.

According to police, Sughran has six daughters and only one son and she as well as her six daughters were jealous of Zara because she was living abroad with her husband who cared for her. She thought that her son had been taken away by her daughter-in-law which led to fights and the continuous cold war.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

DESPITE censure from the rulers and society, and measures such as helplines and edicts to protect the young from all...
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.