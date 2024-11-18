Kundi directs SNGPL to ensure minimal gas outages in winter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said here on Sunday that all-out efforts would be made to resolve gas outage and low pressure issues in the province.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony here.

Mr Kundi lamented that the province produced gas but faced excessive outage.

He directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines officials to ensure minimal gas outage during the winter season.

He said in order to prevent low pressure and outages in Dera, five new TBS (town border stations) had been installed, and the existing TBS was also be upgraded to ensure that residents faced no difficulties during winter.

Says KP produces gas but its residents face outages, low pressure

Mr Kundi said the PPP had initiated several projects, including the Dera International Airport, the CPEC interchange, and the four-lane road from Dera to Dera Ghazi Khan and onward to Kasmor, Sindh.

He also expressed his gratitude to the prime minister, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Development Bank for providing funds for these projects.

He said filtration plants would also be established in Dera, and that they would work through the Red Crescent to bring in more funds from international donors to meet the needs of the people.

He called on the provincial government to collaborate rather than ‘hinder’ the development of Dera.

Earlier, an SNGPL official informed the governor that the newly-installed five TBSs would benefit around 4,000 residents of Mohallah Alamsher, Awanabad, Basti Ustrana, Nizam Gate and Faqeerabad areas.

Meanwhile, Kundi said a number of initiatives were being taken for the socioeconomic development of Dera’s Paharpur tehsil. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of traders and notables from the tehsil on Sunday.

Chairman of Paharpur Traders’ Association Noman Niazi and others were part of the delegation.

Mr Kundi said the Paharpur grid station was being upgraded, contributing significantly to the development of the area. He added that an interchange would be established on the Paharpur-Paniala Road under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Similarly, he said a passport counter would be set up at the Nadra office in Paharpur.

The governor also said efforts were underway to establish a campus of Gomal University in Paharpur.

Separately, addressing a black belt certification ceremony held at a Taekwondo academy here, Governor Kundi said more opportunities should be created for the youth to excel in various fields and boost the country’s economy.

“Women play a crucial role in the socioeconomic development of a country, and we must continue to provide them with the platforms they need to succeed,” the governor said.

Referring to the significant contributions of the young athletes, he said they were playing crucial roles in promoting a positive image of Pakistan internationally.

Certificates were awarded to a group of girl athletes for winning their black belts in Taekwondo.

The governor was briefed that the academy made a mark internationally with 19 of its athletes representing Pakistan globally.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024