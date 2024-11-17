E-Paper | November 17, 2024

Govt releases ‘new video evidence’ of May 9 riots

Zulqernain Tahir Published November 17, 2024 Updated November 17, 2024 08:05am

Attaullah Tarar.—File photo

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday unveiled what he described as “new video evidence” related to the May 9 riots, demanding incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan issue a public apology for his party’s alleged role in the violence and called for swift disposal of all pending cases.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Tarar showcased CCTV footage of the violence, claiming it to be new evidence not made public in the past.

However, much of the footage had already been circulated on social media.

“For the first time, we are presenting fresh CCTV footage of PTI’s involvement in the May 9 violence. This is irrefutable evidence. Will Imran Khan and other PTI leaders now tender a public apology as they have repeatedly demanded video proof?” Mr Tarar questioned.

He recalled Mr Khan’s earlier claim that he would apologise if video evidence implicating the PTI in the riots was presented. “This footage clearly shows PTI members engaged in vandalism. They kept demanding evidence, and now all of it is before the nation,” Mr Tarar added.

The minister further challenged whether the PTI leadership was prepared to accept accountability for the damage inflicted on Pakistan’s national identity and critical defence installations. “I urge the courts to expedite the cases related to May 9 so that no such heinous acts are repeated in the future,” he said.

Mr Tarar emphasised that the CCTV footage was authentic. “The actions of these individuals are visible for all to see — they tried to undermine national security and advance an agenda aligned with hostile forces. They must face justice,” he declared.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024

