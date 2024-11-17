Karachi mayor promises improved healthcare services in city

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that efforts are underway to ensure the provision of healthcare services across all areas of the city, emphasising that access to medical facilities is a fundamental right of citizens.

He said this during his visit to the Landhi Medical Complex on Saturday.

He said that the construction of a morgue at the facility had been completed, marking the first morgue in the area and fulfilling a vital need for the local community.

Senior officials from the Landhi Medical Complex and the medical department were also present during the visit.

He announced plans to utilise vacant lands for projects that will directly benefit the public.

Mayor Wahab conducted a detailed inspection of the emergency ward, outpatient department (OPD), morgue, and other sections of the complex. He issued instructions to the hospital administration to address immediate needs.

He issued directives to address the shortage of doctors at the complex, restore facilities in the gynaecology ward, paediatric ward, and operation theatre, and clear encroachments within the complex premises to expand its services.

He also emphasised that the Landhi Medical Complex serves as a crucial healthcare resource for residents of Landhi, Korangi, and surrounding areas.

He vowed to modernise the facility and take all necessary measures to ensure improved medical services for the citizens.

This commitment reflects ongoing efforts to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in Karachi, aiming to provide equitable and improved medical services to all communities.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024