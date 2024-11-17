Work on under-construction projects halted to cut air pollution

LAHORE: Work on under-construction projects, except those of national importance, has been put on a halt for one week in a bid to control dust and its associated factors that make the city’s air most hazardous in the world.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza confirmed the move on Saturday.

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has also imposed a temporary ban on all construction activities, especially the commercial ones, in its area. The authority has warned of stern action against all those involved in flouting the ban.

“There should be no construction activity in any housing scheme, market etc falling within our jurisdictions. I will not spare any officer found involved facilitating someone to continue such activities for the seven-day period,” LDA Director General Tahir Farooq warned the officers during his visit to under-construction buildings and projects in Johar Town.

LDA puts temporary ban in its area, CBD stops work

The DG, accompanied by the officers, also met with the people and directed them to avoid carrying out construction works.

Talking to Dawn, he said the focus of the ban on construction is on the commercial projects and not the domestic buildings.

Mr Farooq visited various spots also where the LDA-owned plots were found to be under illegal occupation of people. He ordered them to vacate the plots till Sunday night, failing which the authorities would launch an operation to remove encroachments.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), in response to the escalating environmental crisis posed by smog, also took a decisive action to temporarily suspend all construction activities on its projects in Lahore.

According to the authority, this measure aligns with directives issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Punjab government, reflecting a unified commitment to address deteriorating air quality and safeguard public health.

“As a forward-thinking and environmentally conscious authority, the CBD Punjab fully endorses the Punjab government’s robust measures to combat smog. The temporary suspension of construction activities is a necessary step to curb pollution levels, and we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for Lahore’s residents,” says PCBDDA CEO Imran Amin while visiting various projects’ sites, highlighting the authority’s proactive role in tackling environmental challenges.

He said halting construction works underscored the authority’s dedication to environmental sustainability and community welfare. The authority aims at setting a precedent for responsible development practices that prioritise ecological balance over short-term gains, he said.

According to a spokesman, the PCBDDA’s ongoing projects are nearing completion. The asphalt work on the Walton Road upgrade has been successfully completed, while the Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover is expected to become operational for traffic soon. These projects exemplify the CBD Punjab’s dual focus on infrastructure advancement and environmental responsibility.

In addition to suspending construction, the authority has started a tree-planting drive to increase green cover in the city. The authority is urging businesses, organisations and residents to play an active role in reducing pollution.

“We advocate for adopting environmentally responsible practices such as limiting the use of vehicles, opting for eco-friendly construction methods and minimising burning of waste material. Through collective efforts, Lahore can progress toward better air quality and a healthier future,” he said.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, during a press conference on Friday, announced that construction activities in Lahore and Multan had been suspended for 10 days and vehicles carrying construction materials would be stopped at the entry points of the cities.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA), in its notification on the same day, had also said that the smog situation is “likely to prevail for a few weeks; hence, there was a need to reduce the number of vehicles on roads and restrict construction activities”.

LESCO: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected another 607 connections where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

The Lesco spokesman told the media that the company had also submitted the FIR against electricity thieves, out of which 208 FIRs had been registered with respective police stations while 46 suspects had been arrested by the respective police.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. The severed connections included 13 commercial, five agricultural, three industrial and 586 domestic. The consumers were charged with a total of 413,729 units as detection bill amounting to Rs19m.

