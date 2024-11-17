E-Paper | November 17, 2024

Ishaq Dar tasked to alleviate PPP’s concerns: Barrister Aqeel

Nadir Guramani Published November 17, 2024 Updated November 17, 2024 12:20pm
The government’s legal adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik. — DawnNews TV
The government’s legal adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik. — DawnNews TV

The government’s legal adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik has said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will lead a committee to engage with the PPP and attempt to resolve any concerns they may have about the ruling coalition.

Earlier this week, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari delivered a scathing critique of his ruling ally Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing frustration over the “disrespect” felt by his party despite being in the coalition and unmet agreements between the two parties.

He maintained, however, that there was no direct rift with Sharif government.

The PPP chairman, in an informal conversation with reporters at Bilawal House, also accused the PML-N of reneging on commitments after the 26th Constitutional Amendment’s passage.

He said there was “no question of displeasure [with the government],” adding that politics wasn’t about displeasure but about respect, which his party felt was missing.

Speaking during Dawn News programme ‘Doosra Rukh with Nadir Guramani’, the government’s adviser said that he had seen Bilawal’s statement but maintained that there had been a “misunderstanding” on the constitutional package issue.

“I listened to Bilawal’s statement and there is an impression that we (the PML-N) did not consult them, but this is not true,” Aqeel said. “We sought their input on increasing the number of judges and extending the tenures of service chiefs; raising the number of judges to 34 was a joint decision.”

“They were very much a part of this consultative process,” Aqeel maintained.

The government’s legal adviser said that in order to put the PPP at ease, the prime minister formed a committee, comprising senior PML-N leadership, to engage with Bilawal and his party.

“We are trying to address their reservations,” he said. “The PM has deputed Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and given him the task of resolving their (the PPP’s) concerns.

“Dar sahib will lead the committee, made up of PMLN’s senior leadership, and work with Bilawal to put any concerns or reservations to rest,” he said.

Aqeel reiterated Bilawal’s key role in the constitutional package.

“His party was engaged in the consultative process and they voted for the bill in parliament,” he said.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.
Agriculture tax
Updated 16 Nov, 2024

Agriculture tax

Amendments made in Punjab's agri income tax law are crucial to make the system equitable.
Genocidal violence
16 Nov, 2024

Genocidal violence

A RECENTLY released UN report confirms what many around the world already know: that Israel has been using genocidal...
Breathless Punjab
16 Nov, 2024

Breathless Punjab

PUNJAB’s smog crisis has effectively spiralled out of control, with air quality readings shattering all past...