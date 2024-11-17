Ishaq Dar tasked to alleviate PPP’s concerns: Barrister Aqeel

The government’s legal adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik has said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will lead a committee to engage with the PPP and attempt to resolve any concerns they may have about the ruling coalition.

Earlier this week, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari delivered a scathing critique of his ruling ally Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing frustration over the “disrespect” felt by his party despite being in the coalition and unmet agreements between the two parties.

He maintained, however, that there was no direct rift with Sharif government.

The PPP chairman, in an informal conversation with reporters at Bilawal House, also accused the PML-N of reneging on commitments after the 26th Constitutional Amendment’s passage.

He said there was “no question of displeasure [with the government],” adding that politics wasn’t about displeasure but about respect, which his party felt was missing.

Speaking during Dawn News programme ‘Doosra Rukh with Nadir Guramani’, the government’s adviser said that he had seen Bilawal’s statement but maintained that there had been a “misunderstanding” on the constitutional package issue.

“I listened to Bilawal’s statement and there is an impression that we (the PML-N) did not consult them, but this is not true,” Aqeel said. “We sought their input on increasing the number of judges and extending the tenures of service chiefs; raising the number of judges to 34 was a joint decision.”

“They were very much a part of this consultative process,” Aqeel maintained.

The government’s legal adviser said that in order to put the PPP at ease, the prime minister formed a committee, comprising senior PML-N leadership, to engage with Bilawal and his party.

“We are trying to address their reservations,” he said. “The PM has deputed Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and given him the task of resolving their (the PPP’s) concerns.

“Dar sahib will lead the committee, made up of PMLN’s senior leadership, and work with Bilawal to put any concerns or reservations to rest,” he said.

Aqeel reiterated Bilawal’s key role in the constitutional package.

“His party was engaged in the consultative process and they voted for the bill in parliament,” he said.