Govt botched constitutional package issue, says Bilawal

• PPP chairman reiterates call for constitutional court at federal, provincial levels

• Says package should not be introduced in parliament without consent of Fazl, Mengal

• Praises CJP Isa for ‘bold’ decisions, ordering polls ‘even against military’s wishes’

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticised the government on Wednesday for mishandling the much-debated constitutional package, which led to delays in its passage through parliament.

He also called for establishing a constitutional court not only at the federal level but also in all provinces and demanded equal opportunities for all provinces.

In an informal chat with a group of journalists at Zardari House in Islamabad, the PPP chairman said the government had tried to rush the constitutional legislation without proper homework or the backing of allies like the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

“When the government first tried to table the constitutional package in parliament over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), I was told that Maulana Fazl would support it, but later we came to know that he was not convinced,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said.

He explained that the situation changed after the Supreme Court’s July 12 ruling that allocated reserved seats to the PTI. That judgement shattered the government’s confidence in securing the two-thirds majority needed in both the Senate and the National Assembly to pass the package.

In the initial draft of the package, the government sought to amend Articles 8 and 51 of the Constitution concerning reserved seats. However, the PPP chairman stressed that he was not in a hurry to pass the package, preferring instead to build consensus among all political forces.

“I believe the package should not be introduced in parliament without the consent of Maulana Fazl and Sardar Akhtar Mengal (president of the Balochistan National Party),” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said.

He stressed that he was willing to go to great lengths to convince Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding that the package would eventually have to be passed.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari revealed that three separate drafts of the constitutional package were being prepared: one by the government, one by the PPP, and another by the JUI-F. The PPP chairman said the JUI-F would share its proposals with him. “I will try to incorporate my proposals with that of Maulana Fazl and the government’s,” he added.

The PPP’s draft includes demands such as the formation of constitutional courts not only in the Centre but also in all the provinces and ensuring equality among them, he said.

Asked whether Maulana Fazl would support the package, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, “I am quite confident that we will secure his (Maulana’s) support sooner or later.”

‘PTI bent upon politics of aggression’

On the PTI, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said he had supported the party on various occasions, including opposing military trials for those accused in the May 9 unrest and defending the constitutional need for general elections within 90 days after the ouster of Imran Khan. “But the PTI is bent upon the politics of aggression and hatred and therefore it is suffering,” he added.

When questioned about whether the formation of a constitutional court would be person-specific, the PPP chairman said, “Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is not the priority, but he is the only judge in the present lot who has given bold and historic decisions, such as ordering the 2024 general elections even against the will of the army, and reversing Supreme Court’s own decision in the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case.”

On the government’s economic policies, Mr Bhutto-Zardari acknowledged that high prices remain a major problem for the people but noted that the recent drop in inflation was a positive step.

“I know the decline in inflation has not had a significant impact, but it’s a step towards the redressal of people’s problems. For this, we should give a space to the government to complete its term,” he added.

To another question about his plans to eliminate corruption and overcome the ills in politics and society, he said: “I have to play a long innings. To eliminate corruption, we should first disband NAB (National Accountability Bureau), which does not work to eradicate corruption but to twist the arms of political opponents of the rulers.”

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2024