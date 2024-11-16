Haris Rauf takes four wickets as Pakistan hold hosts Australia to 147-9 in 2nd T20

Haris Rauf took 4-22 as Pakistan restricted Australia to 147-9 in the second game of their T20 series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After a rip-roaring start by the hosts, Pakistan bowled beautifully to peg them back, with Abbas Afridi (3-17) also impressive.

But they were let down by sloppy fielding with a slew of dropped catches. Matthew Short top-scored with 32.

Electing to bat first in front of a big crowd, Australia clobbered 21 runs in the opening over off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Jake Fraser-McGurk blasted 18 of them, but was fortunate after being dropped by Naseem Shah on the fourth ball he faced.

Shah’s first delivery was then hit for six by Short as they carried the aggressive approach into the next over.

The duo stitched together a highly entertaining 52-run opening stand off just 22 balls before Rauf struck twice in three deliveries.

After tempting Fraser-McGurk (20) into another slog that was collected in the deep by Salman Agha, he enticed a leading edge from Josh Inglis (0) that was taken at point by Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan had their tails up and Short quickly followed for 32, bowled by Abbas Afridi, with three wickets falling for just four runs.

Marcus Stoinis survived two dropped catches but finally fell on 14, reverse-sweeping to Muqeem, who was brought into side for Haseebullah Khan.

Muqeem’s wrist-spin then accounted for dangerman Glenn Maxwell (21) as the runs dried up.

Big-hitter Tim David was removed by Rauf for 18 and he bagged his fourth by bowling Xavier Bartlett (5). Aaron Hardie made a handy 28 before Abbas Afridi removed him and Spencer Johnson in successive balls in the final over.

The hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning a rain-hit match reduced to seven overs a side in Brisbane on Thursday by 29 runs.