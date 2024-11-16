Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Heavy snowfall in the upper areas of Gilgit-Baltistan has resulted in widespread difficulties for residents as it severed land communication and strandied travellers.

Temperatures in the region have plummeted to minus 14 Celsius, further exacerbating the difficulties.

Key routes, including Babusar Top and Khunjerab Pass, have been closed due to snow, disrupting travel between Pakistan and China.

Authorities confirmed that several vehicles were stranded at Khunjerab Pass, while a rockfall at Roundu has blocked Baltistan Road. However, officials said the road would be restored for traffic by Saturday (today).

The GB administration has warned of continued heavy snowfall in Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Skardu, Shigar and Ghanche districts until Nov 16, urging residents to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, according to the Skardu deputy commissioner, the army successfully rescued 15 passengers stranded in the snow-covered Deosai plains.

