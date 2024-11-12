As the world melts around them, climate refugees in Hunza pin hopes on COP29

As world leaders gather for COP29, the Ismail family is among the millions whose plight serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of climate change.

In the remote highlands of northern Pakistan, the Ismail family once lived in harmony with the towering glaciers that crowned their village. They had deep ties to the land —an enduring connection forged through generations of farming, herding, and living in the shadows of the majestic mountains.

In 2022, however, a catastrophic glacier outburst flood (GLOF) ravaged their home, and with it, their way of life. The flood swept through their village, leaving them with nothing but the painful memories of a once-thriving existence.

Ismail, the sole breadwinner of the family, recalls the fateful day as if it were yesterday. “I was in the fields when the earth began to shake. By the time I got back to the house, the water was already at our doorstep. My wife and children were trapped inside. I had no choice but to grab them and run,” he said, his voice breaking with the weight of the loss. The family barely escaped with their lives, but their home, along with their crops, livestock, and belongings, were swept away by the torrent of water and debris.

Ismail’s family consists of seven members: himself, his wife Zahra, their three children — Sana, Bilal, and Rashid — and his elderly parents, Zulfiqar and Shahida. Before the flood, their lives revolved around farming and raising livestock.

“We lost more than just our home; we lost a part of ourselves,” said Zahra, looking out across the barren landscape where their once-flourishing farm stood. “My children don’t play the way they used to. They look at the mountains with fear now, not with wonder.”

Ismail’s elderly parents, Zulfiqar and Shahida, are still in shock. “We never thought something like this could happen to us,” Zulfiqar says, his frail voice trembling. “We’ve lived here all our lives. These glaciers were our protection, our lifeblood. Now, they have turned against us.”

Climate refugees

The May 2022 flood displaced over 1,000 families across Hunza and Nagar districts in Gilgit-Baltistan. In Hunza alone, around 500 families were forced to leave their homes, particularly in Hassanabad and nearby villages, as floodwaters swept away homes, infrastructure, and agricultural land, leaving hundreds stranded and in urgent need of assistance.

In Hassanabad, the idea of leaving their ancestral land fills many residents with disbelief. These families have lived on the lush orchard fields, nestled among towering mountains, for over 400 years, cultivating crops and grazing livestock in the high plains. For many, the village is not just home — it’s where their ancestors are buried, and the thought of relocating feels unimaginable. With limited resources and deep emotional ties to the land, most say they simply cannot afford to leave the place that has been their life for generations.

The Ismail family, like many others in the region, has become climate refugees — forced to flee their ancestral land as rising temperatures and melting glaciers increasingly threaten their way of life. With no permanent shelter, they have sought refuge in nearby towns and villages, living in temporary shelters and struggling to find work and rebuild their shattered lives. But even in displacement, they face the ongoing fear of future climate events, as the threat of floods, landslides, and extreme weather events continues to loom large.

Hope melting fast

Pakistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to Glofs, with an estimated 800,000 people living within 15 km (9.3 miles) of a glacier. Many residents in the Karakoram Range have built their homes on fertile land along rivers fed by glaciers, unaware of the growing risks posed by the melting ice. These glaciers, once stable, are rapidly retreating due to rising temperatures, increasing the likelihood of catastrophic floods that can sweep away entire communities and their livelihoods.

Amna Batool, a schoolgirl from Hassanabad, vividly recalls the harrowing day in 2022 when part of her town, along with a crucial highway bridge, was swept away by the torrents of meltwater cascading down the Hunza River, a tributary of the Indus.

“The flood didn’t just destroy my home and belongings; it took away all my childhood memories,” she said, her eyes fixed on the pile of rubble where her house once stood. The flooding was triggered by unusually high temperatures that caused a lake to form behind the Shisper Glacier. As the glacier’s meltwater accumulated, the lake grew larger and more unstable. Eventually, the pressure became too great, and the lake breached, unleashing a devastating wave of water and debris down into the steep-sided valley below.

For Batool, the destruction was deeply personal. That fateful day, she was at home with her parents and younger brother when the floodwaters arrived. “We had just finished breakfast when we heard a loud rumbling sound, like a thunderstorm, but it was much closer,” she recalled. “Before we could even understand what was happening, the water came rushing in, tearing through everything in its path.”

Batool’s father, Amjad Ali, who worked as a carpenter, tried desperately to secure the family’s belongings, but the force of the water was too powerful. Her mother, frantic with worry, grabbed her younger brother and led them to higher ground. “We ran as fast as we could, but the water was already swallowing our house,” she said.

The flood took everything. “Not only did we lose our home, but our memories, too. The walls that held my childhood, my father’s tools, my mother’s kitchen — everything was gone,” she said, her eyes lingering on the debris that was once their life. The family, now displaced and struggling, holds on to the hope that one day they can rebuild their lives.

All eyes on COP

According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), glaciers in South Asia are on track to lose up to 75pc of their ice by the century’s end due to global warming. As a result of this melting, Pakistan experienced 14 glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) between 2018 and 2021, but that number surged to 75 in 2022, according to data gathered by the UNDP.

Dr Miriam Jackson, senior Cryosphere Specialist at ICIMOD, has discussed at length the alarming shift in the Karakoram region, where glaciers that were once stable or growing are now melting at an accelerated rate. A 2023 ICIMOD report revealed that glacier melt has increased by 65pc over the past decade (2010-2019) compared to the previous one. This is particularly concerning for agriculture, which relies on glacier meltwater, as shrinking glaciers will eventually lead to reduced runoff.

Dr Jackson emphasised that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is crucial to slowing glacier melt, urging countries, including Pakistan, to cut emissions and prioritise public transport. She also called for more research on the cryosphere, as the current knowledge of glaciers and snow is limited. She stressed that COP must focus on urgent climate action to meet the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, warning that millions of people, especially in downstream regions, will be affected by changes in water resources, hydropower, and climate-induced migration.

As world leaders gather for the 29th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29) — and many others skip it altogether — the Ismail family is among the millions whose plight serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of climate change. Their story is one of resilience but also one of profound loss — loss not just of material possessions, but of a way of life that has been passed down through generations.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is a key international summit where countries discuss and negotiate actions to combat climate change, focusing on goals such as limiting global warming to 1.5°C, reducing emissions, and funding climate adaptation. COP29 is crucial for strengthening global climate commitments, particularly for vulnerable countries like Pakistan, which face severe climate impacts such as floods, melting glaciers, droughts and food insecurity.

Since the Paris Agreement (COP21) in 2015, global climate pledges have aimed to limit warming to 1.5°C and provide $100 billion annually for climate finance. However, progress has been slow.

Despite pledges at COP26 (held in 2021) to phase out coal and reduce methane emissions, many countries are still not meeting their targets. A year on, COP27 (2022) established a loss and damage fund for vulnerable nations, but funding gaps remain.

At COP28 (2023), the focus was on emissions reductions and climate justice, but the lack of binding commitments and slow implementation continues to hinder progress. Overall, while awareness and some actions have increased, global emissions are still rising, and the world remains off track to meet the 1.5°C target.

This year, Pakistan is presenting its case to the international community at COP29 being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11-22. This is a critical opportunity to amplify its voice and underscore that the climate crisis is not a distant threat, but a present-day reality jeopardising the lives and livelihoods of millions. The Ismail family’s suffering, like that of many others displaced by climate disasters, is not just a matter of physical loss but a profound socio-economic upheaval.

Expectations from 2029

Pakistan has high expectations for COP29, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attending the conference today (Nov 12). The country’s delegation includes key representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Romina Khurshid Alam, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), stressed the crucial role of COP29 as a platform for Pakistan to showcase its climate actions, challenges, and potential solutions. She stressed the importance of global collaboration to achieve climate diplomacy goals, promote gender equality, and advance smart agriculture initiatives through greater private sector involvement.

Alam also highlighted the urgent need to address climate change in Pakistan, one of the world’s most vulnerable nations. Despite contributing less than 1pc of global carbon emissions, she pointed out, Pakistan is bearing the brunt of severe climate disasters — such as floods and droughts—that have devastated infrastructure and livelihoods.

According to Alam, Pakistan, alongside other vulnerable nations, will strongly urge wealthy, high-emission countries to fulfill their climate finance commitments. This funding is crucial to help developing countries cope with the worsening impacts of climate change and support their transition to a low-carbon future through adaptation and mitigation strategies. More importantly, it will decide whether Ismail’s family — and millions like them — get the assistance they so desperately need to restart their lives.

Thus, finance has taken centre stage at COP29, with the Baku summit already being dubbed the “Finance COP.” This focus is largely due to the spotlight on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG).

An evolution of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the NCQG is designed to replace the previous target of USD100 billion in annual climate finance from developed to developing countries. This target, established in 2009, was meant to be met by 2020. However, most analyses indicate that the actual funding provided has fallen short, despite contrary claims.

For the Ismail family — and millions of others like them — COP29 isn’t just about seeking aid; they are calling for comprehensive policies and long-term solutions that address the root causes of forced migration and provide displaced families like theirs with the tools they need to rebuild their lives and secure a sustainable future. The socio-economic challenges they face are emblematic of the broader crises affecting millions of climate refugees around the world, making urgent action at the global stage more critical than ever.

Header illustration created with generative AI