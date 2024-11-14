Scuffle breaks out between PTI and PPP supporters at Karachi’s Gizri

Scuffles broke out between PPP and PTI supporters while Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab was addressing the media after casting his vote during the Sindh local body by-elections on Thursday, videos of the incident showed.

Wahab was addressing the media after casting his vote in Karachi’s Gizri area when scuffles broke out amid sloganeering by the respective party supporters.

Supporters could be seen jostling and pushing each another in videos seen by Dawn.com

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab said that the parliament was the way to solve political issues and not by inciting people and coming onto the streets.

He said, “What is required is that rather than inciting people we sit together with seriousness, as political problems are solved by political means.”

There are 68 candidates running for 10 vacant seats in the provincial metropolis and 168 polling stations have been set up for the by-elections.

The vacant seats in the city include the chairman of UC-9 Malir Town, general member ward 4 UC-7 Ibrahim Hyderi Town, general member ward-1 of UC-7 Korangi Town, chairman of UC-7 Model Colony Town, chairman of UC-6 Landhi Town, vice-chairman of UC-5 Yaseenabad Gulberg Town, chairman UC-7 Liaquatabad Town, chairman of UC-13 Saddar, general member ward-4 UC-10 Baldia Town and general member ward-4 UC-5 Manghopir Town.

There are a total of over 295,700 registered voters in these constituencies of the city, including over 157,600 male and around 137,800 female voters.