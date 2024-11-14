Nawaz rues past mistakes that cost the country dearly

LONDON: Ruing ‘mistakes’ by petty individuals in the past, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that these errors had cost the country and democracy dearly.

Speaking at a workers’ convention at a local hotel, the PML-N chief said that if not for that ‘disturbance’, Pakistan would have been an Asian Tiger by now, or even a member of the G20 group of nations.

Although he did not name anyone in particular, it seemed from his words that he was addressing the judiciary, as he recounted incidents such as his removal from office in the Panamagate case.

“It was done for a personal agenda, not for the nation’s benefits. You know those faces… it’s unfortunate that they did it for their petty interests, for menial personal gains, they put the country on the line and kept sending prime ministers home,” he said.

He also regretted that a man like him was disqualified from politics for life, removed as president of the party and kept out of elections. “What were these decisions? What was the need? Who did this? Was it for the country or on a personal whim,” he asked, rhetorically.

In a series of references to what he termed ‘irregular conduct’ of judges, he recalled how one judge’s son had sought money in exchange for securing election tickets — a veiled reference to a purported audio recording where a voice alleged to belong to Najamus Saqib, the son of former CJP Saqib Nisar, could be heard asking a PTI ticket aspirant for money.

He also referred to a judge who was removed from office — a reference to former SC judge Mazahar Naqvi — saying, “Look at his assets, these are the people who have done this.

“It’s painful when I think of these things, one cannot criticise these actions enough. It is fortunate now that there is optimism in Pakistan, that it is coming out of darkness. One hopes that the country succeeds, the nation prospers. Had we not been thwarted, there would have been employment for everyone, housing for everyone.”

Mr Sharif was flanked by his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Maryam’s health

In her remarks, Ms Sharif refuted rumours about her health. “I have been working very hard for the last 8-9 months. I have a thyroid issue, last year I had a surgery. People keep asking why can’t I be treated at a hospital in Pakistan,” she said.

She said that while all her treatment had been carried out in Pakistan, the particular malady she had, which she called “parathyroid”, could only be treated in two countries, in Switzerland or America not even England. “I don’t want to play the victim and talk about my illness,” she said.

The previous day, Ms Sharif had addressed the rumours surrounding her health, saying: “My treatment is underway, but I am fine.”

Khawaja Asif heckled

In a video that went viral on social platforms on Wednesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif could be seen being heckled on a London train by an unknown man.

The video shows the defence minister being filmed on a train by a man who later abuses him and calls him names, saying that he could be attacked by a knife.

Sources said the incident occurred a few days ago in London on the underground train service Elizabeth Line.

However, Mr Asif did not mention this incident at the workers’ event later on Wednesday night.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024