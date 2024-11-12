E-Paper | November 12, 2024

Russian strike on Ukraine’s dam raises flood fears

AFP Published November 12, 2024
A view shows a destroyed bridge, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 4, 2024. — Reuters
KYIV: Russian strikes on Monday damaged a dam near the front line in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian authorities said, warning nearby villages could be threatened by rising water levels.

Ukraine also said Russian attacks killed two people in the centre of the country, with rescue operations ongoing in the city of Kryvyi Rig.

The attacks came after the two warring countries hit each other with massive drone attacks at the weekend and as the long-term future of US support for Ukraine hangs in the air after the election of Donald Trump. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for nearly three years.

Moscow’s army is now rapidly advancing in the Donetsk region and is closing in on the town of Kurakhove, which lies next to the reservoir and had a pre-war population of around 10,000 people.

“The Russians damaged the dam of the reservoir of Kurakhove. This strike potentially threatens residents of settlements on the Vovcha River, both in Donetsk and Dnipro regions,” the region’s Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

“As of 16:00, the water level in the river within the Velykonovosilkivska community has risen by 1.2 metres. No flooding has been reported so far!” he posted on social media.

The dam lies in the village of Stari Terny, west of Kurakhove. International environmental groups have warned of the devastating effects of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s nature.

In June last year, a massive Soviet-era dam in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region was blown up, pouring billions of litres of water downstream and flooding dozens of villages on the banks of the Dnipro River.

Kyiv said Russia, whose troops controlled the dam at the time, blew it up to thwart a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Moscow blamed Ukraine. Dozens were killed in the floods that followed the blast, which has also caused vast environmental damage to southern Ukraine.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024

World

