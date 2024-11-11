Pakistan Scrabble team denied visas for competition in India

The Indian High Commission has refused to issue visas to most of Pakistani scrabble players, preventing the defending champions from participating in the Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship and Delhi Cup in India.

Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Tariq Perez told APP that “Despite submitting applications two months in advance, the Indian High Commission has delayed processing, issuing some visas too late for players to attend.”

He said that half the team were denied visas without explanation. This also included players who had previously participated and won in India in 2022.

Perez added that as the reigning World Youth Champions and defending Asian Youth titleholders, Pakistan’s absence is a significant blow.

He said the team had travelled to Lahore with the expectation of receiving visas but will now return back to Karachi disappointed.

Pakistan Scrabble Association expressed disappointment, citing India’s failure to uphold sporting spirit.

The Indian High Commission’s actions caught the organisers of the tournament off guard, the report added.

The championship organisers, who were cooperative, had obtained the necessary approvals and had assured Pakistani players of visas.

The Pakistan team will now focus on upcoming international competitions, hoping for a more favourable outcome, he added.

Pakistan’s 16-year-old Affan Salman had earlier won the 19th World Youth Scrabble Championship 2024 held in Sri Lanka in September. The Pakistani team won the team trophy as well for being the number one ranked team with four players finishing in the top ten.

Earlier in 2022, Affan’s brother Ali Salman won the same title, making it the only example of two brothers winning the World Youth championship in history.