PPP flays Punjab govt policy to tackle smog

LAHORE: PPP, an important ally of the ruling PML-N, on Sunday assailed the government over its strategy to control smog which has been hitting dangerous levels in Lahore and Multan and enveloping other parts of Punjab and begun disrupting the flight schedule.

Expressing concerns over the government’s handling of the smog crisis, PPP Punjab chapter general secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza accused the authorities of failing to control the environmental pollution just like they struggled with political challenges.

Highlighting the case of a three-year-old girl, who recently approached the Lahore High Court over smog-related health issues, he questioned the government’s commitment to addressing the public health problem.

“The little girl reached the court, while the chief minister reached Geneva,” he said, referring to Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s week-long foreign visit that kicked off on Thursday.

Mr Murtaza wondered whether the rulers did not trust the local health system and travelled to Geneva to seek medical treatment.

He regretted that the government was relying on temporary solutions like closing schools and motorways, adding that these measures were unlikely to eliminate the smog hazard.

The PPP leader also questioned the delay in diplomatic efforts to check crop residue burning in the adjacent Indian states multiplying the smog problem in bordering towns of the country.

“What became of the diplomatic letter that was to be written to the chief minister of Indian Punjab suggesting collaborative action to reduce smog?” he asked.

He doubted the Punjab government’s plans for artificial rain, labelling them as impractical and urged the government to take substantial and long-term measures to combat the worsening air quality and prioritise public health in the face of the escalating crisis.

He warned the government of public reaction if it failed to resolve the problem.

“Let the people breathe, otherwise the masses will shorten the breath of the government,” he said.

Flights disruption

Meanwhile, several flights experienced delays and diversion as a dense blanket of smog significantly reduced visibility at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

PIA flight PK280, arriving from Doha, was diverted to Islamabad due to poor visibility, while flight PK203, scheduled to depart for Dubai from Lahore, was delayed by two hours.

A PIA spokesperson said that Lahore airport’s landing system could only accommodate aircraft like Boeing 777, further complicating operations during adverse weather conditions.

He urged the passengers to check their flight status before setting out for the airport as the region battled severe reduced visibility due to smog.

The Punjab government has already imposed green lockdowns at public places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan divisions.

All parks, playgrounds, zoos, museums and historical places have been closed to people in a bid to reduce mobility of people and thus cutting down vehicular emission, which experts describe as the major cause of poor air quality.

As an additional measure to check air pollution, all public and private educational institutions up to 12th grade have been shut until Nov 17 to save students from health hazards because of breathing in smog, whose situation worsens in the morning because of colder conditions. Smoke-emitting vehicles are being fined, while markets have been ordered to close by 8pm.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2024