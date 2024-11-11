‘Glitch’ blamed for VPN disruption

KARACHI: An “issue with the system” disrupted internet users’ access to virtual private networks (VPNs) in Pakistan on Sunday, industry sources told Dawn.

Over the weekend, multiple users reported that they were unable to connect to VPNs, on both fixed broadband and mobile data.

PTA has not commented on this issue, and a spokesperson did not respond to Dawn’s queries on Sunday.

The use of VPNs has increased in Pakistan since February, when the government banned social media platform X. Many users were also forced to use proxy networks to bypass local infrastructure during the months-long internet disruption earlier this year.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed that a number of VPNs have been banned by the Pakistan Telecommuni­cation Authority (PTA).

However, authorities have claimed that the disruption was “brief” and caused by a “glitch” in the system.

“We have been told by officials that access to VPNs was briefly disrupted for 30 minutes to an hour due to a glitch in the system,” an industry source with knowledge of the issue told Dawn.

The problem was confirmed by Downdetector, an online monitor which tracks internet disruption.

A graph on the site showed that VPN Unlimited users complained about connectivity issues, with a peak of 10 reports submitted by 6:15pm. Similarly, Tunnelbear users submitted reports as late as 7:29pm.

The disruption also impacted enterprises that had registered their VPNs with PTA, two industry sources told Dawn.

The telecom regulator has already asked software houses, call centres, freelancers and foreign missions to register their VPNs and internet protocol (IP) addresses with the authority for “uninterrupted” service in case of any disruption.

“PTA is cognizant of the fact that uninterrupted access is fundamental for efficient working of [the] IT industry … In this regard, IP addresses for VPNs are being registered for software houses, business and IT companies,” the authority said in a statement in September, when users were complaining of slow internet speed and frequent disconnections.

As per PTA, more than 20,000 VPNs and IP addresses have been registered since 2020.

While talking to Dawn.com, digital rights advocate Farieha Aziz said this “arbitrary” throttling disrupts everyday life.

“It’s completely arbitrary, disrupting everyday life and work and no one in the PTA and government has yet given a straight answer — other than partially on VPNs which they have stated they are in the process of registering.”

Another activist, Usama Khilji, told Dawn.com that the throttling was “in line with the state’s plans to clamp down on VPNs”.

“This will have an adverse impact on businesses, especially the financial and tech-related industry.”

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2024