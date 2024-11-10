Five-day working week hurting economy, business leaders tell PM

KARACHI: Business leaders have raised concerns about the impact of the five-day workweek observed by the government departments, the State Bank of Pakistan and private banks, highlighting the challenges faced by trade and industry people, especially those working with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which observe a weekly holiday on Fridays.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Mohammad Jawed Bilwani, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharana and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikramul Haq have jointly called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reintroduce a six-day workweek in the interest of the economy.

Mr Bilwani recalled that the current five-day workweek for the federal and provincial governments and associated departments, including the SBP and financial institutions, was introduced by the federal government via an interior ministry’s notification on October 13, 2011, to conserve energy amid severe power shortages. Before that, both the federal and provincial governments observed a six-day workweek.

In 2024, however, the country reportedly has surplus energy, and the Ministry of Energy has noted an excess of power supply, leading to idle capacity payments to independent power producers (IPPs), he said.

PM office says request for six-day working week ‘under consideration’

The KCCI chief suggested that reinstating a six-day workweek would allow industries, trading houses, and commercial centres to operate at full capacity, utilising available power resources. This change would extend necessary support and facilitation to the corporate sector, trade, and industry by enabling relevant departments — primarily the FBR, State Bank, banks, and financial institutions — to operate with greater availability, he said.

The business community, Mr Bilwani said, is hindered by the five-day government workweek, which limits working hours to 40 per week. He also pointed out that many government employees leave after Friday prayers, reducing actual working time to around 36 hours. A six-day workweek would restore 48 working hours weekly for federal ministries, departments and authorities, he added.

Mr Bilwani further said that commercial and trading activities suffer due to bank closures on Saturdays, while those working with GCC countries face additional constraints, as they are only able to conduct financial transactions four days a week due to mismatched holidays.

Moreover, the KCCI chief highlighted safety issues for commercial centres, wholesale, and retail networks, which must manage cash deposits themselves over two weekly bank holidays. Reports indicate an increase in robberies on Saturdays, he added.

The private sector operates on a six-day workweek, with employees typically working 26 days and 208 hours a month with only one weekly holiday. In contrast, government employees work only 22 days or fewer, totalling just 176 hours per month, while receiving full monthly salaries, which highly discriminatory, he said.

Presidents of the FCCI and SCCI raised similar concerns in their appeals to the prime minister.

In response to the request from business leaders, the Prime Minister’s Office informed the KCCI president that “the matter is under process/consideration”. “You will be informed once a decision is taken,” read the PM Office’s response to the KCCI president.

