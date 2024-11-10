E-Paper | November 10, 2024

Dar in Saudi Arabia for OIC ministers’ meeting

Agencies Published November 10, 2024 Updated November 10, 2024 08:58am
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar departed from Medinah for Riyadh to attend the OIC Foreign Ministers Meeting. — Photo courtesy: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister/X
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar departed from Medinah for Riyadh to attend the OIC Foreign Ministers Meeting. — Photo courtesy: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister/X

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar left for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend a meeting that will include his counterparts from the Muslim world.

The meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers will be held in Riyadh today (Sunday).

This meeting will set the agenda for the second Arab-Islamic Summit, which will take place on Monday.

After his arrival, FM Dar performed Umrah and offered prayers at the Masjid-i-Nabwi.

Mr Dar will be part of the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister She­h­baz Sharif at the summit.

The PM will leave for Riyadh today to participate in the meeting.

The meeting will also be attended by Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told CNN Turk.

The meeting will discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The summit will build on the discussion during the first Joint Arab-Islamic Extra­ordinary Summit, held in 2023, to address the situation in Gaza.

Last year’s summit led to critical emergency relief for the people of Gaza, international calls for ending the Israeli occupation and collective commitments among member states to support the Palestinian cause.

The PM will reiterate Pakistan’s stance for an immediate and unconditional end to the suffering in Gaza and a cessation of Israeli military actions that “threaten regional stability”, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said earlier this week.

“Pakistan stands united with the people of Palestine in their struggle for sovereignty.”

“Pakistan firmly believes in the establishment of an independent Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”.

The PM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from Arab League and OIC member states.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Quetta bombing
Updated 10 Nov, 2024

Quetta bombing

THERE appears to be no end to the stream of violent incidents occurring in Balochistan, indicating a clear failure ...
Burdened courts
10 Nov, 2024

Burdened courts

ACCORDING to recent reports, the new chief justice has set about implementing a recently adopted plan for clearing...
Playing in Pakistan
10 Nov, 2024

Playing in Pakistan

MOHSIN Naqvi, Pakistan’s cricket chief, has shown a brave face. Now he has to be unrelenting and put the onus on...
Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...