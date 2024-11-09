16 killed, 30 injured in blast at Quetta Railway Station

At least sixteen people were killed and 30 injured on Saturday in a blast at Quetta Railway Station, a police officer said.

Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Mohammad Baloch confirmed the death toll while speaking to reporters.

He further said that the incident “seems to be a suicide blast” but it would be too early to say for sure, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Speaking to reporters, SSP Baloch further said that “around 100 people” were present at the site, according to footage seen by him. He added that at the time of the explosion, a train was reportedly ready to depart from the platform for Peshawar.

Earlier, Edhi Rescue Service head Zeeshan said that the blast “occurred at a platform inside the railway station”.

The banned militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, in a statement, said police and security forces had reached the site of the incident.

Rind said the nature of the blast was being investigated as the Bomb Disposal Squad was collecting evidence from the site and a report had been sought on the incident.

An ‘emergency’ has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the “injured were being provided with medical aid”.

Footage run by Dawn News of the incident site showed rubble at the railway station’s platform. , Dawn News reported.

‘Continuation of targeting innocent people’

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident, saying it was a “continuation of targeting innocent people”.

In a statement, CM Bugti said, “The terrorists’ target now are innocent people, labourers, children and women. Those targeting innocent people do not deserve mercy.”

According to the statement, the chief minister has ordered an investigation into the blast and contacted top officials in Balochistan.

CM Bugti further said: “Terrorists are not eligible to be called humans. They have fallen from humanity; they are worse than animals.”

Stating that “elements involved in various terrorist incidents” in the past have been traced, he vowed that the perpetrators behind the railway blast would be caught as well.

CM Bugti reiterated the government’s resolve to continue operations against terrorists and pursue them. “We will root out terrorism from Balochistan,” he asserted.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.