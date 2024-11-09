Deals signed with Abu Dhabi Ports for infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group on Friday signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including rail, airport infrastructure, maritime shipping and logistics.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the MoUs were signed during a visit by a high-level UAE delegation led by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz witnessed the exchange of MoUs, which involved the ministries of maritime affairs, aviation and railways and the Federal Board of Revenue with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

These agreements will help the two sides explore potential collaborations in customs, rail, airport infrastructure and maritime shipping and logistics.

Under the MoUs, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group aim to improve digital customs control, develop dedicated freight rail corridors, upgrade Pakistan’s maritime fleet and marine services and enhance international airport facilities.

Prime minister reiterates commitment to achieving $25bn in IT exports over the next three years

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for their steadfast support to Pakistan, highlighting the longstanding ties between Pakistan and the UAE rooted in shared history and culture.

He emphasised that the visit underscored the UAE’s commitment to increasing its investment footprint in Pakistan and noted that these investments would play a key role in boosting Pakistan’s economy.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality. He expressed satisfaction with AD Ports’ existing investments in Pakistan and a strong interest in expanding involvement in shipping, port efficiency improvements, logistics and customs digitisation.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, chairman of Kaheel Group; Capt Mohamed Al Shamisi, managing director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group; UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi; and senior officials from AD Ports.

The Pakistani delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials.

IT exports, 5G development

In a separate development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving $25 billion in IT exports over the next three years, highlighting the government’s efforts to promote the telecommunications sector.

He highlighted the Information Technology Park project, expected to significantly boost the country’s exports, as a milestone towards this target.

Chairing a meeting to review ongoing IT projects and digitisation efforts, the premier expressed satisfaction with progress on the IT Park in Islamabad and instructed officials to consult Korean experts on reducing the project timeline, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

During another meeting on Friday with a five-member delegation from the Holland-based VEON Group, led by Chairman Augie K Fabela, PM Shehbaz discussed the government’s plan to introduce 5G internet services to provide high-speed connectivity nationwide, including in remote areas. “The 5G service will also help the government realise its vision of a Digital Pakistan,” he added.

The telecommunication sector has a significant role in promoting a cashless and digital economy, he said, adding that the government was willing to collaborate with VEON Group in IT, digitisation and artificial intelligence.

VEON’s delegation appreciated the government’s efforts towards achieving economic stability and said that Pakistan had become an important investment destination for the IT and telecom sectors.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, Coordinator to the PM Rana Ehsan Afzal and other relevant senior officers also attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2024