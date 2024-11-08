Govt resolved to achieve $25bn IT exports target in 3 years: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the government’s resolve to meet its target of $25 billion in IT exports in the next three years, highlighting the government’s efforts to promote the telecommunications sector.

In August, the PM said the completion of the Information Technology Park project would help boost the country’s exports in the sector and be a significant milestone in achieving the target.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review ongoing IT projects, digitisation efforts, and initiatives to boost IT exports, expressed satisfaction with the progress on the IT Park project in Islamabad.

He instructed officials to consult with Korean experts to explore ways to reduce the project’s completion timeline, according to a press release issued by the PM Office’s Media Wing.

During Friday’s meeting with a five-member delegation of the Holland-based VEON Group, led by Chairman Augie K Fabela, PM Shehbaz said that the government was taking steps to introduce 5G internet services to provide fast and reliable internet connectivity even in remote areas.

“The 5G services would also help the government realise its vision of Digital Pakistan,” he added.

The telecommunication sector had a significant role in promoting a cashless and digital economy, he said, lauding the services of VEON Group’s subsidiary Jazz in Pakistan’s telecommunications and financial technology sectors.

The prime minister said that the government was willing to collaborate with VEON Group in IT, digitisation and artificial intelligence.

The members of the delegation appreciated the government’s efforts towards achieving economic stability and said that Pakistan had become an important investment destination for the IT and telecom sectors.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, Coordinator to the PM Rana Ehsan Afzal and other relevant senior officers attended the meeting.