E-Paper | November 08, 2024

Opposition leader flays govt over ‘mini-budget’ plans

Waseem Ahmed Shah Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 08:10am

• Omar Ayub slams government’s handling of economy
• Criticises extension in tenure of armed forces’ chiefs

PESHAWAR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan has said the government plans to introduce a mini-budget due to its failure to meet IMF targets, which the opposition will strongly condemn as the masses endure worsening economic conditions and continuous price hikes.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court on Thursday, the PTI leader criticised the government’s handling of the economy, claiming it had consistently relied on misleading information regarding the economic situation.

Omar Ayub said that during a finance committee meeting on Sept 17, he had warned that the government would not be able to achieve the targets set by the International Monetary Fund. “The government has no solution for the soaring prices and the prevailing uncertainty in the country,” he added.

Regarding amendments to laws governing the armed forces, which extend the tenure of their chiefs from three to five years, the PTI leader said there was no need for such an extension.

“This matter should have been debated in the defence committee of the assembly before the amendments were passed,” he said, adding that the move undermined the rights of many senior officers in the armed forces.

Omar Ayub condemned the treatment of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in prison, stating that the former prime minister was being denied basic facilities such as television, newspapers, proper food, and even water and power supply to his cell.

He also condemned the treatment meted out to former first lady Bushra Bibi, sisters of Imran Khan and other imprisoned PTI leaders, including Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Umer Sarfaraz Cheema, Chaudhry Ijaz and Yasmin Rashid. “I also condemn the treatment of party workers facing military court trials, including Hassan Niazi and the 84 others.”

Responding to a question about his felicitation to US President-elect Donald Trump, Omar Ayub emphasised that as opposition leader, it was his duty to extend congratulations on his victory.

He said they wanted cordial relations with the US and European Union, as both are trading partners of Pakistan.

“A large number of Pakistanis live in the US, and it is in the interest of both countries to maintain good relations,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK resolution
Updated 08 Nov, 2024

IHK resolution

If the BJP administration were to listen to Kashmiris, it could pave the way for the resumption of the political process in IHK.
Climate realities
08 Nov, 2024

Climate realities

THE Air Quality Index in Lahore once again shot past the 1,000-level mark on Wednesday morning, registering at an...
Rule by fear
08 Nov, 2024

Rule by fear

THE abduction of an opposition MNA, as claimed by PTI, is yet another grim episode in Pakistan’s ongoing crisis of...
Trump 2.0
Updated 07 Nov, 2024

Trump 2.0

It remains to be seen how his promises to bring ‘peace’ to Middle East reconcile with his blatantly pro-Israel bias.
Fait accompli
07 Nov, 2024

Fait accompli

A SLEW of secretively conceived and hastily enacted legislation has achieved its intended result: the powers of the...
IPP contracts
07 Nov, 2024

IPP contracts

THE government expects the ongoing ‘negotiations’ with power producers aimed at revising the terms of sovereign...