E-Paper | November 07, 2024

Mohammad Asif makes history with third IBSF World Snooker title

Agencies Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 02:42pm

DOHA: Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif poses with the winner’s trophy after beating Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran in the IBSF World Snooker Championship final on Wednesday.—courtesy PBSA
DOHA: Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif poses with the winner’s trophy after beating Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran in the IBSF World Snooker Championship final on Wednesday.—courtesy PBSA

DOHA: Pakistani cueist Mohammad Asif cemented his legacy in the sport, capturing his third IBSF World Snooker Championship title with a thrilling 5-3 triumph over Iranian Ali Gharahgozlou on Wednesday.

Asif — who gained entry into the championship through a wild card spot courtesy of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) — joins an elite group as he equalled India’s Pankaj Advani‘s record of three titles. He also became the country’s most successful cueist with five international titles.

Asif’s path to glory began with a strong start in the best-of-nine frame final, taking the first frame 70-25 with a solid break of 40. However, Gharahgozlou countered with a break of 84 to claim the second frame 87-7.

Asif, who defeated Cyprus’ Michel Geogriou 5-3 in the semi-final late on Tuesday, regained momentum in the third frame, crafting a 56-break to win 82-8.

The 42-year-old Asif then sealed the fourth frame 106-8 with a sublime century break (106) — his sixth in the event — moving 3-1 ahead.

The Pakistani veteran extended his lead to 4-1 with a convincing 82-12 win in the fifth frame.

Gharahgozlou refused to surrender, taking the sixth frame 91-43. Asif’s miss on red was brutally punished by the Iranian as he recorded a break of 58 to halve the deficit.

In the seventh frame, Gharahgozlou produ­ced a stunning 118-break to reduce the difference to 4-3.

However, Asif — who won the championship in 2012 and 2019 — drew upon his vast experience to close out the match.

In the decisive eighth frame, Asif seized an early opportunity and showcased his mastery. With precise and masterful potting, he constructed a brilliant break of 93, anchored by eight blues and four blacks.

A minor foul on the yellow proved inconsequential, as the championship was already secured after a three-hour match.

Overcome with relief and pride, Asif beamed with a triumphant smile as he waved his hand towards the audience.

In a video message, he thanked his family, friends and federation who helped him throughout his journey.

Asif’s path to the final was tumultuous. Initially failing to qualify in Stage-I, he rebounded by defeating compatriot Asjad Iqbal.

Asif then edged through the group stage and knockout rounds, showing resilience against defending champion Ali Alobaidli and Ahmed Saif, before dominating Mohamed Shehab and outlasting Geogriou.

Joint bronze medals were awarded to Mahmoud El Hareedy of Egypt and Geogriou. El Hareedy made history as Africa’s first medallist. Geogriou also claimed the highest break prize with a 136-point break.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trump 2.0
Updated 07 Nov, 2024

Trump 2.0

It remains to be seen how his promises to bring ‘peace’ to Middle East reconcile with his blatantly pro-Israel bias.
Fait accompli
07 Nov, 2024

Fait accompli

A SLEW of secretively conceived and hastily enacted legislation has achieved its intended result: the powers of the...
IPP contracts
07 Nov, 2024

IPP contracts

THE government expects the ongoing ‘negotiations’ with power producers aimed at revising the terms of sovereign...
Rushed legislation
Updated 06 Nov, 2024

Rushed legislation

For all its stress on "supremacy of parliament", the ruling coalition has wasted no opportunity to reiterate where its allegiances truly lie.
Jail reform policy
06 Nov, 2024

Jail reform policy

THE state is making a fresh attempt to improve conditions in Pakistan’s penitentiaries by developing a national...
BISP overhaul
06 Nov, 2024

BISP overhaul

IT has emerged that the spouses of over 28,500 Sindh government employees have been illicitly benefiting from BISP....