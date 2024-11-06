E-Paper | November 06, 2024

40-paisa hike in K-Electric tariff for August usage notified

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 10:01am

ISLAMABAD: The National Elec­t­ric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday notified a 40 paise per unit additional fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for K-Electric clients for power consumed in August.

The FCA would be applicable in consumer bills of January 2025 and provide about Rs675 million to KE, which had demanded a 51 paise hike to extract Rs853m.

This will replace a positive FCA of Rs3.04 per unit to be charged to consumers in December, previously approved by Nepra for electricity consumption in July. The Karachiites would pay a positive FCA of Rs3.17 per unit in November. Effectively, the consumer-end rate in January 2025 would be lower than in November and December.

The representatives of business, commercial and political communities based in Karachi had opposed the fresh FCA, saying it could affect business and commercial activities in the country’s largest metropolitan and port city at a disadvantage against the rest of the country. They are critical of both KE and Nepra for operating and allowing inefficient plants, respectively, resulting in KE’s fuel cost of Rs24 per unit in August compared to Rs8.8 per unit in the national grid.

They said Nepra had ordered KE to refrain from revenue-based loadshedding and restrict power cuts to pole-mounted transfers (PMTs) two years ago but had not been honoured by the utility.

Nepra noted in its order that KE also confirmed that it was still assessing the feasibility of PMT-based loadshedding.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices and changes in generation mix. The higher FCA, the notification said, would apply to all consumer categories except lifeline power consumers, prepaid metering consumers and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS).

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rushed legislation
Updated 06 Nov, 2024

Rushed legislation

For all its stress on "supremacy of parliament", the ruling coalition has wasted no opportunity to reiterate where its allegiances truly lie.
Jail reform policy
06 Nov, 2024

Jail reform policy

THE state is making a fresh attempt to improve conditions in Pakistan’s penitentiaries by developing a national...
BISP overhaul
06 Nov, 2024

BISP overhaul

IT has emerged that the spouses of over 28,500 Sindh government employees have been illicitly benefiting from BISP....
Smog hazard
Updated 05 Nov, 2024

Smog hazard

The catastrophe unfolding in Lahore is a product of authorities’ repeated failure to recognise environmental impact of rapid urbanisation.
Monetary policy
05 Nov, 2024

Monetary policy

IN an aggressive move, the State Bank on Monday reduced its key policy rate by a hefty 250bps to 15pc. This is the...
Cultural power
05 Nov, 2024

Cultural power

AS vital modes of communication, art and culture have the power to overcome social and international barriers....