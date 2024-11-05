E-Paper | November 05, 2024

CM Maryam admitted to Lahore hospital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 10:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been admitted to hospital due to health issues.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Sharif Medical City last night due to health issues. She had her thyroid checked,” Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb posted on X on Monday.

“CM Maryam will leave for home from Sharif Medical City shortly, God willing, as her health has improved.”

She reportedly had a throat infection. Ms Sharif, who was scheduled to go to London this week, may reschedule the visit due to her health.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog hazard
Updated 05 Nov, 2024

Smog hazard

The catastrophe unfolding in Lahore is a product of authorities’ repeated failure to recognise environmental impact of rapid urbanisation.
Monetary policy
05 Nov, 2024

Monetary policy

IN an aggressive move, the State Bank on Monday reduced its key policy rate by a hefty 250bps to 15pc. This is the...
Cultural power
05 Nov, 2024

Cultural power

AS vital modes of communication, art and culture have the power to overcome social and international barriers....
Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.