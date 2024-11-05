CM Maryam admitted to Lahore hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been admitted to hospital due to health issues.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Sharif Medical City last night due to health issues. She had her thyroid checked,” Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb posted on X on Monday.

“CM Maryam will leave for home from Sharif Medical City shortly, God willing, as her health has improved.”

She reportedly had a throat infection. Ms Sharif, who was scheduled to go to London this week, may reschedule the visit due to her health.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024