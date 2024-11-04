E-Paper | November 04, 2024

Talk of Punjab govt planning to buy PIA ‘incorrect’, says Azma

Dawn.com Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 08:34pm
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari speaks during a press conference in Lahore on November 4. — DawnNewsTV
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari speaks during a press conference in Lahore on November 4. — DawnNewsTV

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Monday said that the provincial government had “no intentions” of being party to the highly publicised bidding process to acquire the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Following the failed attempt last week to sell the PIA, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said on Friday it was ready to purchase the loss-making national flag carrier.

A day later, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stated his daughter, Punjab Chief Mini­s­ter Mar­yam Nawaz, had sought his counsel on whe­ther the provincial government should acquire the PIA or establish a new airline.

Stating that he had advised Maryam to “proceed with further consultations on the potential acquisition of the PIA”, Nawaz suggested the airline could also be purchased and rebra­nded by the provincial government as Air Punjab.

However, on Sunday, Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan hinted at selling the national flag carrier to a private buyer with zero liabilities.

Khan said the government might devise a new framework to clear the Rs200 billion liabilities and “sell a clean PIA” to a private buyer, which may spur buyers’ interest.

Speaking to the media in Lahore today, Bokhari clarified: “The talks about the Punjab government planning to buy PIA are categorically incorrect.”

She explained that Nawaz was speaking to a gathering of PML-N’s businesspeople in the United States who complained of facing problems in travelling back from Pakistan.

“There are no direct flights available,” she quoted party leaders as telling Nawaz, adding that the current “condition” of the PIA was evident.

According to Bokhari, the former premier said the topic of acquiring the national flag carrier did come up when the plan to privatise the company was announced.

“But he did not say at any point that we are going to buy it,” the information minister clarified.

“And I would like to categorically state that the Punjab government has no intention to buy PIA,” she reiterated.

However, she noted, if the provinces had the fiscal capacity, then “any provincial government can launch an airline of their own”. Bokhari added that while it was not government’s job to run businesses, it was its duty to create favourable conditions for them.

Pakistan has been looking to offload a 51-100pc stake in debt-ridden PIA to raise funds and reform state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The government had initially planned to privatise the airline by June, but subsequent delays pushed the deadline to October.

The government had pre-qualified six groups, but only real-estate development company Blue World City participated in the bidding process last week.

It placed a bid of Rs10 billion for a 60pc stake, much below the government-set minimum price of Rs85bn.

Subsequently, the much-anticipated privatisation process was stalled as real-estate development company Blue World City kept the price unchanged even after being given time to reconsider its bid.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.
Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...