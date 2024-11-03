Lahore’s AQI touches unprecedented level

• Alarming reading in morning 71.1 times above WHO limit

LAHORE: Air pollution in Lahore soared on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) briefly reaching an “unprecedented” level of over 1,000 despite a “green lockdown” in the city.

Data from a global air quality monitoring platform, IQAir, showed air quality at 1,067 between 8am and 9am. It was the highest in the world.

The pollution level was recorded 71.1 times above the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard.

The level of deadly PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health — peaked at 610.

The WHO considered a reading above 15 in a 24-hour period as unhealthy.

Environment Protection and Culture Change Department Secretary Jahangir Anwar said the media was reporting the AQI of an hour when they should report the 24-hour average of 336.

“We have never reached a level of 1,000,” he told AFP.

As the day progressed, the pollution level started subsiding with 184AQI at 3pm and reached 216AQI at 7pm.

Around 9pm, the AQI reading in different areas of Lahore was: US Consulate 290, Cerp Office 261, Pakistan Engineering Services 247, Syed Maratib Ali Road 246, Netsol 230, DHA Phase-8 219, WWF-Pakis­tan 216, University of Management and Technology 219, LAS Lahore 2014 and Revenue Employees Coop Housing Society 213.

Alarming level

Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb conceded the air pollution in Lahore had reached alarming levels.

She blamed crop burning in Indian states the fumes of which were “being carried by strong winds into Pakistan”.

The minister claimed Nasa had also released an air quality map showing emissions from crop burning in India.

She said the air quality improved to 283 when the wind direction from India changed.

Ms Aurangzeb also briefed the media about the Punjab government’s operation to address the issue of smog.

A ‘green lockdown’ has been im­­posed in various areas, particularly around Shimla Pahari and adjoining localities, where water is regularly sprayed to reduce air pollution.

Action has been taken against encroachments from Empress Road to Railway Headquarters and Haji Camp, with monitoring of food points and commercial generators.

A Punjab Police spokesperson has claimed that 1,035 people have been arrested and 1,330 cases registered during the ongoing crackdown against smog this year.

Of them, 73 accused were arrested in Lahore and 184 cases have been registered.

The spokesperson said fines were imposed on drivers of 686,691 vehicles for excessive smoke emissions, and 152,640 vehicles with substandard fitness were impounded during the current year.

He said fitness certificates of 9,993 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were suspended.

Smog is particularly pronounced in winter when cold, denser air traps emissions from poor-quality fuels used to power the city’s vehicles and factories at ground level.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

On Wednesday, the provincial environmental protection agency announced new restrictions in four “hot spots” in the city.

Rickshaws equipped with polluting two-stroke engines are banned, as are restaurants that barbecue without filters.

Government offices and private companies will have half their staff work from home starting Monday.

Construction work has been halted and street and food vendors, who often cook over open fires, must close at 8 pm.

‘Anxiety’

Breathing the toxic air has catastrophic health consequences, with the WHO saying strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases can be triggered by prolonged exposure.

“As a mother, I am full of anxiety,” 42-year-old Lilly Mirza told AFP.

“Last year was not this bad, it was much better. Somebody needs to tell us what has happened. Did a pollution bomb explode somewhere?”

The smell of toxic fumes has become familiar to 40-year-old painter Rehmat, who goes by one name.

“What can a poor painter like me do if the government can’t fix this? I will keep the mask on and work,” he told AFP.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2024