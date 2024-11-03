E-Paper | November 03, 2024

Number of out-of-school down only 1pc in 10 years: Unesco

Amin Ahmed Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 07:54am

ISLAMABAD: A new Unesco report reveals that the global out-of-school population has decreased by only one per cent over the past decade, citing chronic under-investment in education, especially in low- and lower-middle-income countries, as a key contributing factor.

The UN agency’s ‘Global Education Report 2024’ says the public education expenditure globally fell by 0.4 percentage points of GDP between 2015 and 2022.

According to the report published on Friday, enrolment at age five has stagnated at around 75 per cent for the past decade. Globally, 251 million children and youth remain out of school, a reduction of just one per cent since 201, of which 129m are boys and 122m girls.

Since 2015, 110m more children, adolescents and youth have gone to school. Completion rates are also rising: 40m more young people are completing secondary school today than in 2015.

The share of education in total public expenditure decreased by 0.6 percentage points — from 13.2pc in 201 to 12.6pc in 2022. Education spending per child has largely stayed the same since 1970, while the share of aid going to education dropped from 9.3pc in 2019 to 7.6pc in 2022.

The report says that climate change poses challenges to infrastructure and curricula. “Globally, almost one in four primary schools do not even have access to basic drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, yet governments need to also make more extensive investments to protect students and schools from rising temperatures and natural disasters.”

A new indicator, which monitors green education content, shows that climate change education needs to be taught more in the earlier grades and across more subjects than just science, according to the report.

The secondary completion rate has increased from 53pc in 2015 to 59pc in 2023. Globally, 650m leave school without a secondary school certificate. Wealth gaps in secondary completion rates grew between the richest and the poorest by 10 percentage points from 2010 to 2022 in low- and middle-income countries.

The percentage of adults with at least secondary education has increased on average by five percentage points in the past 10 years.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...
Ultimate price
Updated 02 Nov, 2024

Ultimate price

To dismantle culture of impunity for crimes against journalists, state must ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.
Mastung bombing
02 Nov, 2024

Mastung bombing

INSTABILITY continues to haunt Balochistan, as Friday morning’s bombing in Mastung has shown. At least nine...
Plane speak
02 Nov, 2024

Plane speak

DESPITE all its efforts to facilitate PIA’s privatisation, it seems the government only ended up being taken for a...