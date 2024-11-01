Monetary policy on 4th Nov

KARACHI: The Mone­tary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Monday, said a statement issued by the central bank on Thursday.

The SBP will issue the Monetary Policy State­ment through a press release on the same day, it added.

The policy is of great interest to the stakeholders of the economy as a significant cut in the interest rate is exp­ected.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2024