Monetary policy on 4th Nov

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Monday, said a statement issued by the central bank on Thursday.
The SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day, it added.
The policy is of great interest to the stakeholders of the economy as a significant cut in the interest rate is expected.
Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2024
