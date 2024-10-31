E-Paper | October 31, 2024

Migrant dies in attempt to reach UK from France

AFP Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 08:05am
MIGRANTS try to board a smuggler’s inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel near Neufchatel-Hardelot, northern France, on Wednesday.—AFP
MIGRANTS try to board a smuggler’s inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel near Neufchatel-Hardelot, northern France, on Wednesday.—AFP

NEUFCHTEL HARD­ELOT: A migrant died on Wednesday as he tried to cross the Channel to Britain, French authorities said, bringing to 57 the number of deaths this year linked to crossings in overcrowded dinghies.

With British and French authorities seeking to crack down on people smuggling gangs, activists say traffickers are now herding larger groups of migrants hoping for a better life in the United Kingdom into increasingly unsafe boats.

The man who died was one of around 15 who fell into the sea off Hardelot in northern France, the French Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and North Sea said.

A helicopter transported the migrant to land where he was declared dead. Fire chief Baptiste Gournay said the man was 28 years old.

In total, 61 people were rescued, including one whose condition was very critical and another five also taken to hospital. Gournay said three other migrants were also battling for their lives after a second rescue operation off the area of Merlimont, some 20 kilometres to the south.

Many people had tried to cross overnight and in the early morning as weather conditions were good, the prefecture said. On Wednesday morning, a deflated blue and black dinghy lay on the beach in Hardelot, a journalist saw.

Rescue services, including fire trucks with their lights flashing, had been deployed on the shore. Rescuers led around 20 migrants into a nearby building to warm up.

Some three kilometres away from the coast, journalists saw six soaked migrants, some wrapped in survival blankets, sitting on a bench. A member of the Utopia 56 charity working with migrants said that several people were suffering from “severe hypothermia” after falling into the sea.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Property valuation
Updated 31 Oct, 2024

Property valuation

Market valuation rates will not help boost tax revenues without plugging such loopholes in the system.
Hitting a wall
31 Oct, 2024

Hitting a wall

PAKISTAN still has a long way to go in defeating polio. Despite our decades-long fight against the debilitating...
Kurram violence
31 Oct, 2024

Kurram violence

DESPITE years of intermittent and bloody conflict in Kurram, the state has been unable to bring lasting peace to ...
Court business
Updated 30 Oct, 2024

Court business

The unity and commonality of purpose on display in the full court meeting are what will help the SC endure.
UNRWA ban
30 Oct, 2024

UNRWA ban

NOT content with the war of extermination it is executing against the Palestinian people, Israel now wants to ensure...
Cricket changes
30 Oct, 2024

Cricket changes

WIN or lose, Pakistan cricket seems to be embroiled in a constant state of flux. Just when things seemed to be...