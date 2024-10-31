Over Rs12bn for non-formal education projects in Punjab

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved Rs12.042 billion grant for non-formal education projects in Punjab, besides allowing a feasibility study for the construction of a SkyWalk Glass Bridge at Murree.

The PDWP’s 41st meeting chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Awan approved three schemes of non-formal education projects in central, south and north Punjab at a cost of Rs3.256bn, Rs5.154bn and Rs3.604bn, respectively.

The P&D Board approved a feasibility study for the construction of a SkyWalk Glass Bridge at Murree (PC-II) at a cost of Rs13.24 million.

The board also approved preparation of dossiers for tentative World Heritage Sites of Harappa and Hiran Minar at a cost of Rs15.3m.

The meeting was also attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officers concerned.

