Polio teams attacked in Orakzai, Kohat, North Waziristan

Dawn Report Published October 30, 2024

PESHAWAR: Three attackers were shot dead, and their accomplice was captured in injured condition, after they targeted two police personnel escorting a team of polio vaccinators in Orakzai tribal district, on Tuesday.

Police constables Abdul Samad and Zamal Badshah embraced martyrdom while escorting the vaccinators in Mullakhel Dabori area of the tribal district on a second day of the nationwide polio immunisation campaign, police sources said.

In two other shootings, two policemen were martyred in Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Orakzai, police sources said, the two cops were on duty to ensure smooth vaccination drive when they came under attack. While police constable Abdul Samad embraced martyrdom on the spot, the other cop, Zamal Badshah, suffered critical injuries and could not survive while being shifted to hospital.

Three attackers killed, one militant captured as four cops martyred in KP shootings

Immediately after the ambush, the FC along with police contingent reached the site and engaged the attackers. During the exchange of fire, three militants were shot dead, police sources said, adding that one militant was arrested in injured condition.

Attack foiled in Kohat

In Kohat district, too, a polio team came under attack but timely retaliation by police guarding the polio team forced the attacker to flee in Darre Wal Banda area.

DPO Umer Khan along with police contingent later reached the scene and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits. Sources said three suspects were picked up and being interrogated for their alleged links to the attackers.

Police spokesman Fazal Naeem said three lady health workers were going home to home to administer polio drops to the children when they were attacked from roadside. In a swift response, police guard opened fire at the attackers forcing them to escape. He said the lady health workers remained unharmed in the firing.

In North Waziristan, three poli­ce­men escorting polio teams were taken hostage at gunpoint and deprived of their official weapons before being released, sources said.

They said the police personnel were on duty with polio teams at Mamait Kot dispensary in Shewa tehsil of Mirali subdivision where armed men arrived and snatched their guns before managing to escape.

Cop martyred in Lakki

In Lakki Marwat, an official of Special Branch police was martyred in a gun attack near Kotka Sher Khan area, on Tuesday.

Police constable Arifullah was heading to work on a motorcycle when assailants sprayed him with bullets. After the attack, the assailants fled while a large police contingent reached there and launched a search in the area.

The body was taken to police lines for funeral after completing medico-legal formalities at DHQ hospital, Tajazai. Bannu RPO, Lakki Marwat DPO, deputy commissioner and military authorities attended the funeral.

Later the body was dispatched to Chandukhel village for burial.

Another police constable was martyred in a hit-and-run raid at DHQ hospital in Tank. Police spokesman said police constable Nizamuddin of Bara Khel was on his duty at DHQ hospital, Tank, when armed militants opened fire on him and sped away. However, in Upper South Waziristan, security forces repulsed two militant attacks on Mamikhel FC post.

In another attack, which was also successfully repulsed by the security forces, one FC soldier sustained injuries and shifted to CMH, Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024

